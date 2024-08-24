'Kottukkaali' movie review: This groundbreaking film incites much reflection

I loved the film for employing no music. In this film about the torment of Meena, music would have felt exploitative. It would have been an obvious directorial ploy to have you react one way or another, but in its present form, Kottukkaali simply takes your hand and walks you around for a few hours with the family of Pandi and Meena—without telling you how you ought to feel. See how the women of this family are entrenched in patriarchy. See the irony of how these women care for Pandi as much—they are shaken by the dust in his eye—but still can’t understand the suffering of one of their own. See the prettiness of the rural landscape, see the yellow-green flora, see the harsh sun, see the ox and the rooster and process them for the metaphors they could be. The end of the film is particularly clever. It asks a question. All right, now that you have seen it all, what do you think?

For those tuned only to the urgency and impatience of mainstream cinema, the craft of Kottukkaali might feel like it belongs to festival cinema—but it would be grave injustice to box and sideline this powerful, emotional film into a category that is not widely thought of with love. In fact, the craft of Kottukkaali is its own reward. The film’s use of cameras is enterprising, and cinematographer Sakthivel constantly surprises us with perspectives and angles. The top angle seemed to suggest to me the indifference of a deity figure. There are faraway wide shots that show us the indifference of nature to the plight of these individuals. I was torn between admiring the Tamil rural lands for being so beautiful—but resenting them for their indifference towards such human plight.

The performances don’t feel like performances. Anna Ben is magnificent. Soori is terrifying—and I’ve never ever hated any character he has played. Here though, there’s no evidence of the comedian he has been for years. That first scene in which he loses his temper is a masterclass in horror writing. I doubt I’ve been as horrified, as taken aback in any of our horror films as much. To extend this film’s association with the horror genre, I could also point out that the film’s characters believe Meena has been possessed and needs exorcism. All of this is more frightening as the dehumanisation at the core of the film rings very real (particularly when you process Meena’s stoic response to her ordeals). Sometimes, while reading about historical horrors, we like to tell ourselves that we’d never have allowed such an event to unfold in our neighbourhood. And yet, if we peeked out of the comfort of our existence, if we just paid attention, if we began observing and truly listening, we could hear the quiet screams, the silent wails. Kottukkaali left me with a feeling of guilt about being fortunate enough to live a fairly unfettered life, about not always remembering what it’s like for many, many people out there.