'Parakramam' movie review: Bandi Saroj Kumar’s heroic advertisement for his catalogue of skills

The screenplay is like a fever dream with rapid cuts to a theatre play, the past and the present. The best way to interpret this zigzag screenplay is through sub-chapters, including Lovaraju’s love story with Naga Lakshmi's character, his heroics as a top-notch batter in gully cricket, his desire to perform a play at Ravindra Bharati, and his equation with Bujjamma played by Sruthi Samanvi. The film doesn’t sit at one place and dabbles with different themes. There’s the theme of casteist politics, of women empowerment and infidelity, of immoral rituals, and a Chiranjeevi-esque hero who trumps every predicament with a deep-philosophical dialogue. You’d hope all these fractures would come together to create a meaningful ending, but it leaves you with disappointment.

There’s so much to admire in Parakramam, though. The film surprises you with its pacy editing, the transitions, the musical touches, and the way the camera can create energy even in a low-budget production. Technically, the film does not disengage you. Bandi Saroj Kumar and art designer Phani Musi make you believe in the locations they choose for the apartment they rent, the stadium they play cricket in, the village theatre exhibition areas and even the indoors. The most enjoyable part is the guitar-laden score, the emotional piano, the bass-heavy elevation beats. However, none of these add up to a coherent theatrical experience.

The performances by Kireeti Raju as Suri Babu and Sruthi Samanvi as an autistic Bujjamma stand-out. Bandi Saroj Kumar impresses as Charlie Chaplin and brings the vulnerability necessary to draw the viewer in with the story. The cinematography by Venkat R Prasad creates as much momentum as the director demands. All the B-roll footage of Hyderabad and the village also add texture to the film. However, the grading of the film feels inconsistent, with erratic shadows and colour tone. Considering that it’s a low-budget production, these are minute hiccups.

Bandi Saroj Kumar seems to be in a hangover with his highly appreciated indie projects as he writes every scene to elevate himself to satisfy his internet fans while sacrificing a more coherent story for mere mass moments. The unassuming general audience who is new to his cinema would be left feeling confused and disconnected to the film's heroic antics. Sure, this is a filmmaker with a penchant for heroism, yet the journey he takes you through turns out to be middling. Even the dialogue, which he is famous for in his previous outings, is too philosophical and out-of-context in Parakramam. But there is definitely one line that is a treat, “Kala unnodi daggarki kaayitham adhey osthadi” (The one who has art, the paper called money will fly to them). It sums up how this solo creator came this far.

Director: Bandi Saroj Kumar

Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Sruthi Samanvi, Nikhil Gopu, Naga Lakshmi Yellagula, Mohan Senapathi, and Anil Lingampally