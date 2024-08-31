'The Crow' movie review: This emotional revenge thriller lacks depth

Alex Proyas’ 1994 film The Crow is a brooding, atmospheric thriller that explores themes like eternal love in the structure of a gothic revenge thriller. The film’s focus on the love story is subtle yet impactful, building a strong emotional foundation for Eric Draven’s desire for vengeance. Add to this an internalised and charismatic performance by the late Brandon Lee, and it is easy to see why the film still remains a cult favourite. Rupert Sanders’ remake is virtually everything The Crow is not. The film has little of the original’s intensity or visual wizardry.

Sanders departs slightly from the original story while retaining the same revenge angle. In his version, Eric Draven is a former drug addict who breaks out of a correctional facility and falls in love with a fellow addict named Shelly, played by FKA Twigs. The film spends a considerable amount of time building up the love story between Draven and Shelly. Just as it is about to bloom, an evil crime lord named Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston) has the couple killed. The moment is supposed to hit you hard, but it feels more shocking than shattering. This points to a major issue with the film. The emotional moments seldom feel earned. The film takes way too long to gain momentum thanks to its unnecessary slow-burn approach in the first half. And even when things perk up with the gruesome murder of the couple, little comes of it.

Bill Skarsgard’s Eric Draven does not have the intensity and brooding melancholy required of the character. Part of the blame should go to the straightforward dialogues as well. For example, the first thing Draven tells a bad guy during an early confrontation is something as bland as “I want the numbers of those whom you work for.” The line lacks nuance and feels more like Draven the addict talking than the man raging with the thought of avenging his girlfriend. This issue with unidimensional dialogues persists throughout the length of the film. As a result, Draven’s sense of grief and love do not resonate as well as it should.