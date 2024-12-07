'Gumti' movie review: A window into heritage and tradition with smudged glass

Today’s films where stories often seek safety in the predictable, Gumti comes across as an earnest, albeit imperfect, attempt to preserve the fading traditions of the Kudubi community. Vikas S Shetty’s childhood dream of bringing his native folk art to life finds a cinematic treatment through director Sandesh Shetty Ajri, who also steps into the shoes of the film’s conflicted protagonist.Online movie streaming services
Named after a traditional percussion instrument integral to the Kudubi way of life, Gumti explores the rituals, fading practices, and the mounting pressures of a modernised world. At its heart lies the story of Kashi Hiremane, a young man who scoffs at his community’s deeply rooted traditions and escapes to a bustling life in Solapur, where he seeks a job in a hotel. But when a crisis compels him to return, Kashi faces a stark choice: revive the sacred Gumti celebrations or let them fade into oblivion.
The narrative is anchored in Kashi's journey—a man confronting rebellion and redemption. His father, a staunch guardian of tradition, symbolises a generation's fight to preserve identity. Contrasting this is Kashi's interaction with technology—using a video appeal to rally his people for a revival. This juxtaposition between cultural pride and modern disconnect raises compelling questions about the place of heritage in an evolving world. Yet, the storytelling occasionally wavers, with heavy-handed sequences detracting from the film's deeper themes.
Sandesh Shetty Ajri delivers a performance that feels more natural than nuanced, blending his directorial intentions with an honest portrayal of Kashi. While his dual role adds authenticity to the Kudubi world, the ambition to excel as both actor and director sometimes dilutes the sharpness of execution. Sandesh’s vision of cultural preservation is admirable, but his storytelling stumbles under its own weight, often straying into exposition-heavy territory. Vaishnavi Nadig brings a subdued yet powerful presence, capturing the quiet resilience of a Kudubi woman. The supporting cast—Ranjan Chatrapathi, Karan Kundar, Yash Acharya, and others—adds texture to the story, even if their roles remain largely peripheral.
Cinematographer Anish D’Souza captures the untamed beauty of coastal Karnataka, Malnad, and the Western Ghats. Yet, the technical brilliance doesn’t fully compensate for the uneven pacing, a shortfall that Shivaraj Mehu’s editing fails to resolve. The music by Mohan, paired with Dondi Mohan’s lyrics, is evocative in parts but seldom adds to the cultural backbone the film demands.
Gumti is far from flawless—its stretched sequences and predictable arcs weigh it down. But as a cultural document, it succeeds in sparking dialogue about the preservation of fading traditions. Sandesh's commitment to authenticity is commendable, even if the execution occasionally falters.
For those yearning to experience the echoes of a vanishing world, Gumti offers a window—albeit with smudged glass. It’s an imperfect yet heartfelt reminder that stories of heritage, when told with earnestness, still have a place in our rapidly changing environment.
Gumti
Direction: Sandesh Shetty Ajri
Cast: Sandesh Shetty Ajri, Vaishnavi Nadig, Ranjan Chatrapathi, Karan Kundar, Yash Acharya, Prabhakar Kundar, Raghu Pandeshwar, Chetan Nailadi, and Swaraj Lakshmi
Rating: 2.5/5