'Gumti' movie review: A window into heritage and tradition with smudged glass

Today's films where stories often seek safety in the predictable, Gumti comes across as an earnest, albeit imperfect, attempt to preserve the fading traditions of the Kudubi community. Vikas S Shetty's childhood dream of bringing his native folk art to life finds a cinematic treatment through director Sandesh Shetty Ajri, who also steps into the shoes of the film's conflicted protagonist.

Named after a traditional percussion instrument integral to the Kudubi way of life, Gumti explores the rituals, fading practices, and the mounting pressures of a modernised world. At its heart lies the story of Kashi Hiremane, a young man who scoffs at his community’s deeply rooted traditions and escapes to a bustling life in Solapur, where he seeks a job in a hotel. But when a crisis compels him to return, Kashi faces a stark choice: revive the sacred Gumti celebrations or let them fade into oblivion.

The narrative is anchored in Kashi's journey—a man confronting rebellion and redemption. His father, a staunch guardian of tradition, symbolises a generation's fight to preserve identity. Contrasting this is Kashi's interaction with technology—using a video appeal to rally his people for a revival. This juxtaposition between cultural pride and modern disconnect raises compelling questions about the place of heritage in an evolving world. Yet, the storytelling occasionally wavers, with heavy-handed sequences detracting from the film's deeper themes.