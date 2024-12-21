'Mufasa: The Lion King' movie review: Roars as an ascension story but goes silent in emotions

The song not only reflects how badly Mufasa wanted someone to call him their own but also Taka’s big heart and his ability to make several sacrifices. This song is a bar that sets Taka high from where one incident after another, one problem after another, makes his character plummet. Taka comes full circle, turning into the treacherous Scar, with the songs ‘Tell Me It’s You’ and ‘Brother Betrayed’.

As I mentioned before, the film benefits from scenes where the crown comes calling for Mufasa, but he keeps moving away. Take for instance, the scene where Mufasa asks Eshe why he should toil hard and why he has to learn to hunt and quell enemies, as he is just an ordinary lion and not a prince; his reluctance makes him more suited to reign the forest. Timon and Pumbaa, with their frequent interruptions in between Rafiki’s story narration, add much-needed comic relief.

Apart from the character design and the expository songs, the film also interestingly intertwines mysterious elements with profound philosophy. Animals, those that think and operate in a parochial and territorial mindset, are quick to dismiss the existence of Milele, a place said to be a utopia where everyone lives harmoniously. However, Mufasa and his friends believe in its existence and relentlessly pursue their dream of utopia.

The film fails to realise its full potential due to a lack of depth in Mufasa’s emotional struggles. Mufasa loses his family, and then he quickly finds another family, where he finds comfort; he migrates again, not knowing what awaits him and he finds a comfortable companion in Sarabi (Tiffany Boone). Mufasa doesn’t get enough time to grieve, failing to make us empathise with him. He is always one or two scenes away from a solution.

Mufasa is known to be a wise and philosophical ruler from the 1994 animated film The Lion King; however, the screenplay of Mufasa: The Lion King has only few scenes that could convince us that his journey in this film moulded him into the Mufasa we know and love.

Film: Mufasa: The Lion King

Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Donald Glover, Tiffany Boone, Kelvin Harrison Jr

Rating : 3/5