'Thiru.Manickam' movie review: Overt messaging undermines potential

When Samuthirakani appears on-screen as a film’s protagonist, your mind automatically goes to a TED Talk with some renowned motivational speaker. Be it his directorials or the films he headlines, Samuthirakani often chooses projects that shoot messages like hypodermic needles. In his latest film, Thiru.Manickam, with director Nandha Periyasamy, the actor does the same.

Except, it also seems like he has taken the audience for passive recipients of the message that is being conveyed. With extremely convenient writing, an obvious representational narrative, and some more melodrama than required, Thiru.Manickam tries to woo its audience with the sentiment of righteousness but falls short.

Manickam (Samuthirakani) owns a lottery ticket shop in Kumily, Kerala, where an older person (Bharathiraja) reserves a ticket without being able to afford it. When that person becomes eligible for a lottery worth Rs 1.5 crore, Manickam embarks on a journey to give it to him. However, he faces many obstacles in this noble pursuit, including his poverty-stricken family and police officials, who prioritise their situation or greed over righteousness.

At first, Thiru.Manickam seems too similar to last year’s Bumper, which also revolves around a lottery ticket and the one who legitimately deserves it. One cannot ignore the fact that the two films are almost built on the same storyline, albeit with few tweaks to the screenplay.

For a film that is all about overt messaging, inconsistent and convenient writing are its biggest downfall. The film starts with an adorable description of Manickam’s family by his daughter. She describes her parents as a couple who live like friends, who are extremely close and supportive of each other’s endeavours. To back this, we also see Sumathi (Ananya) go out of the way and give her only gold ornament, her ‘thaali’, for Manickam to use as a mortgage in dire financial need.