'For Regn' movie review: This romantic drama on lasting love is a one-time watch

"The story unfolds in front of a lawyer played by Ravi Shankar, who deals with the divorce case of Akshay (Pruthvi Ambaar), a marketing manager, and Anvitha (Milana Nagaraj), a travel agency owner. Their romance begins in a lift, where they often meet eyes and eventually fall in love. The two even get married, however, keeping it a secret until their families discover the truth. Surprisingly, their families support them, but they insist on a proper wedding. As they prepare for the wedding, meddling relatives cause problems before and after the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s changing behaviour raises concerns for Anvita, and a mysterious photo becomes the focal point of their arguments, adding tension to their relationship. As secrets unravel, a shocking revelation awaits, posing the ultimate question: Will their love withstand the challenges, or will they be torn apart? The film portrays the struggles and triumphs couples face before and after marriage, revealing the gritty realities of commitment and the importance of open communication for a successful relationship.

Pruthvi Ambaar and Milana Nagaraj bring a refreshing chemistry to the screen, catching the attention of the audience with their endearing portrayal of a couple. Their on-screen dynamic feels genuine, making their relationship truly believable. Tabla Nani injects humor with his witty dialogues, providing comical relief amidst the drama. Supporting actors like Babu Hirannayya, Sudha Belawadi, Aravind Bolar, and Nayana also add value to the narrative. Ravi Shankar brings a unique presence to the role of the lawyer, highlighting the legal aspect of the plot.

While the cinematography, music, and editing are decent, special mention should be made of the underwater song sequence by Imran Sardhariya. Director Naveen Dwarakanath’s debut film could have been effective had the screenplay been more engaging. Nonetheless, the simple portrayal of family dynamics and relatable themes make it a one-time watch with family and loved ones.

For Regn

Director: Naveen Dwarakanath

Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Milana Nagaraj and Tabla Nani

Rating: 3/5