'7/G' movie review: A promising start squandered

CHENNAI: The first 20–30 minutes of Haroon’s 7/G is refreshing, as he brings back horror to an urban setting, away from the abandoned palatial buildings of the village. Though not new, tropes like running from floor to floor and escalator malfunctioning strike a chord with our immediate reality compared to the bhoot bungalows we don’t frequent, which requires an effort on our part to engage.

The strong beginning makes you feel like 7/G might join the league of celebrated Tamil urban horror films like Shock, Yaavarum Nalam, and Eeram. If only Haroon had maintained the momentum throughout, 7/G begins with the housewarming ceremony of Rajiv (Roshan Basheer), an IT employee, and Varsha (Smruthi Venkat), along with their kid in the titular apartment. Though smiles are flooding the place, their neighbour, played by Subramaniya Siva, gives an ‘andha veeda?’ look. Pretty soon, trouble brews, with people envious of Rajiv’s professional and personal success devising plans to push his family into disarray. On the other hand, the 7/G apartment in itself is a problem. Whether this family survives the two-pronged crisis is what the rest of the film is about.

The plasticity in the characters, along with the ostentatious display of the ‘IT employee lifestyle’, didn’t look too bad as long as the scare scenes were working. However, when the film decides to bring a good spirit and an evil spirit, the screenplay goes into a tailspin, and there is no recovery from then on. Films revolving around a benevolent spirit usually try to make us connect with said spirit through a heart-tugging backstory and make us hate the evil spirits by showing the extent of their malevolence.

Despite complaints of being loud and gaudy, some of the Kanchana and Aranmanai films worked because the good spirit’s flashback is poignant, the injustice meted out to that person is intolerable, and the vengeance is justified. None of that could be said about 7/G. The murder of the person who ends up becoming the benevolent spirit, happens undramatically and in a hurry, only to rush to the present.