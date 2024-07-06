'Bisi Bisi Ice Cream' movie review: A melting pot of contrasting emotions

In the complex web of life, we encounter diverse souls—loved ones, companions, and strangers alike. The interactions between them, dealing with love, friendship, and unforeseen challenges, have the power to transform our existence in a way that steers it towards unforeseen destinations—sometimes delightful, other times harrowing. And with Bisi Bisi Ice Cream, as its title suggests, Arvind Sastry offers us a narrative that tries to satiate the palate for the hot and cold with an exploration of purpose and aspiration.

The plot revolves around a mysterious woman who enters the life of a depressed, heartbroken, lovelorn, and ailing cab driver (Aravind Iyer), bringing with him a whirlwind of emotions and adventures. She becomes both a cure for his miseries and a catalyst for many escapades. Siri Ravikumar plays a high-end escort with no specific name, adding an enigmatic charm to her character. Raghava, instantly in love but unaware of her profession as one of Manto’s prostitutes, faces a confrontation with Manto (Gopal Krishna Deshpande) that impacts his life. The plot interlaces the exploits and mishaps of these characters, presenting a distinctive view of their interconnected lives. Is it a portrayal of an urban lifestyle? Maybe not for the average person, but it offers a deeper look into a concealed world.