'Bisi Bisi Ice Cream' movie review: A melting pot of contrasting emotions

In the complex web of life, we encounter diverse souls—loved ones, companions, and strangers alike. The interactions between them, dealing with love, friendship, and unforeseen challenges, have the power to transform our existence in a way that steers it towards unforeseen destinations—sometimes delightful, other times harrowing. And with Bisi Bisi Ice Cream, as its title suggests, Arvind Sastry offers us a narrative that tries to satiate the palate for the hot and cold with an exploration of purpose and aspiration.
The plot revolves around a mysterious woman who enters the life of a depressed, heartbroken, lovelorn, and ailing cab driver (Aravind Iyer), bringing with him a whirlwind of emotions and adventures. She becomes both a cure for his miseries and a catalyst for many escapades. Siri Ravikumar plays a high-end escort with no specific name, adding an enigmatic charm to her character. Raghava, instantly in love but unaware of her profession as one of Manto’s prostitutes, faces a confrontation with Manto (Gopal Krishna Deshpande) that impacts his life. The plot interlaces the exploits and mishaps of these characters, presenting a distinctive view of their interconnected lives. Is it a portrayal of an urban lifestyle? Maybe not for the average person, but it offers a deeper look into a concealed world.
Arvind Sastry showcases his adeptness at navigating complex characters and intricate narratives. Despite his potential as a screenwriter and editor, however, the simplistic screenplay suffers from a lack of coherence, and its fusion of dark comedy with other genres falls short. The film's pace is slow, only gaining momentum in parts and towards the climax, which risks testing audiences' patience. A shift into thriller territory also fails to fully captivate. However, the director's attempt to bring the seemingly monotonous life of a cab driver to the screen shines a spotlight on an otherwise overlooked existence while capturing the character's daily struggles, fleeting joys, and sorrows with an empathetic lens.
Aravind Iyer’s performance encapsulates the essence of a lonely, heartbroken cab driver searching for happiness amidst his struggles. His portrayal of a man weighed down by depression and aimlessness is authentic, capturing every nuance of the character's despair. The actor's subtle gestures convey a depth of emotion that connects powerfully on screen.
Siri Ravikumar, despite her limited screen time, leaves an impressive impact; she understands her role deeply, delivering a nuanced performance as well as conveying much with minimal dialogue and screen presence. Together, the performances of Aravind and Siri elevate the film, drawing the audience into their intertwined lives and emotional journeys.
Further, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, known for his versatility and willingness to experiment with varied roles, takes on the character of Manto, a self-made businessman and high-profile pimp. While his talent allows him to navigate complex characters, this particular role might be a stretch for him. Despite his commendable effort to bring dedication and skill to the performance, the audience might find it challenging to connect with the character and might remain unconvinced by his portrayal.
The music by Nakul Abhyankar attempts to complement the emotional undertones of the film but sometimes falls short of being in sync with the narrative. Enosh Olivera's cinematography captures the essence of the character's journey, searching for light amidst darkness. Sound plays a crucial role in the film, with Shreyank Nanjappa’s mixing and Suresh Bagali’s recording bringing the scenes to life, adding a layer of realism to the narrative.
Bisi Bisi Ice Cream makes an earnest effort to explore the depth of human emotions and the complexities of urban life. Arvind Sastry gives a rare glimpse into those people who may seem simple but are entangled in the complexities of life, illustrating that beneath the surface of every life, however ordinary it may seem, lies a story waiting to be told.
Film: Bisi Bisi Ice Cream
Director: Arvind Sastry
Cast: Aravind Iyer, Siri Ravikumar, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande
Rating: 2.5/5 stars