'Quad Gods' movie review: Inspiration, Interrupted

Quad Gods works best when it remains about its core characters. Each team member grapples with the limitations of their condition while pursuing a passion for gaming. Each of them embodies a different facet of the human spirit while grappling with the realities of quadriplegia (a kind of paralysis). Richard exudes a fierce competitive spirit that fuels his desire to win, even as he juggles the responsibilities of being a team leader and a single parent. Prentice, yearning for a return to normalcy, undergoes rigorous medical evaluations that affect his participation in the competition. This constant struggle between hope and physical limitations adds some depth to his character. Blake, meanwhile, works as a delivery driver, highlighting the challenges of navigating a city not designed for wheelchairs. His sardonic humour and “live in the moment” philosophy offer a refreshing counterpoint to Richard’s intensity.

The narrative, however, broadens its scope by introducing elements not central to the story. The inclusion of some elements is understandable, but not others. For example, there is a timely eulogy for Steve, a quadriplegic advocate for the use of video games as a form of therapy. His story adds a layer of social commentary and emotion to the central plot. But the film delves into the advancements in adaptive technology, showcasing Richard’s attempt at learning to operate a specialised race car. These segments, while interesting, contribute to a sense of narrative sprawl, leaving you wanting more exploration of the core team’s journey.

The documentary’s central conflict also loses heft when a reference to the team’s ambition to win an ESports competition immediately leads to an unrelated inspirational scene featuring Richard. The lack of narrative space here creates a minor inconsistency in tone and themes, diluting the film’s focus.