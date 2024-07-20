'Hejjaru' Movie Review: A riveting expedition into parallel realities and evocative emotional bonds

Harshapriya, who comes from a background in television serials, makes a striking foray into feature film direction with Hejjaru. Eschewing conventional cinema tropes, he bravely ventures into the world of parallel lives—a rare and compelling subject in Indian cinema that forms the crux of this intriguing exploration. The film surpasses mere narrative conventions, and this is what initially captures interest—an exploration of interconnected lives and unresolved emotions.

Hejjaru is rooted in the treatment of the parallel lives concept, where similar incidents unfold across different eras. At its core is the story of Rajaram (Gopal Krishna Deshpande), who grapples with profound loss following the tragic death of his beloved during adolescence in 1965. His relentless quest for answers leads him to intersect with Bhagat (Bhagat Alva), born in 1995. The narrative traces Bhagat’s life from his childhood in 2005 to the present, revealing parallels with Rajaram’s own experiences.

A pivotal aspect emerges when Bhagat’s life mirrors Rajaram’s in unexpected ways, particularly in his relationship with Janaki (Shwetha D’Souza), affectionately known as Jaanu. Despite their mutual feelings, Janaki, an orphan, faces unwanted attention from Bhupathi (Vinod Bharathi). Meanwhile, the manipulative and corrupt police officer Dharma (Muniraju) and village thug Devi (Naveen Krishna) bring further complexity to Bhagat’s journey.

The film intertwines these narratives, illustrating how Bhagat navigates his connections with these influential figures, all the while mirroring Rajaram’s past challenges and unresolved emotions. As Rajaram inches closer to uncovering the truth, his quest intensifies with the revelation of the real killer. This pivotal moment sets the stage for an exhilarating pre-climax sequence, where anticipation reaches its peak. This blend of mystery and personal stakes promises an engaging experience.