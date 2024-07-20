'Hiranya' movie review: A newborn's tale of survival amidst action-packed drama

Prawin Ayvukth, having had experience making short films, aimed to make a mark with a commercial entertainer. He enlisted actor Rajavardan, recognised for his roles in historical films like Bicchugatti and the subsequent romantic drama Pranayam, to bring his vision to life. With Prawin's directorial Hiranya, Rajavardan takes on a new challenge portraying an angry young man turned action hero.

The film, drawing inspiration from lesser-known flicks, underwent significant script revisions to work around the raw action. In this suspense thriller, the joy of a wealthy couple lives a short life as the husband dies in a car accident shortly after their wedding. Months later, the widow gives birth to their child, only to find herself and the baby targeted by an unknown assassin. Despite several attempts, the assassin fails to harm the child. Sensing the danger, the mother seeks help from her friend Dileep, a police inspector determined to protect them.

Desperate to complete his mission, the assassin hires a local contractor to kidnap or kill the baby. The contractor enlists Raana (played by Rajavardan), the perfect man for the job. Raana clashes with the police and abducts the baby. As Raana flees with the baby, intending to finish the job, an unexpected incident changes him. He evolves from a potential killer to a protector, now committed to saving the child while evading both the police and the criminals pursuing them.

The story poses a chilling question: who poses the real threat—the overzealous police inspector (Dileep Shetty), the ruthless gangster, or the unforeseen saviour?

Beginning as a suspenseful tale, the narrative evolves with emotional depth and intermittent bursts of action. It delves into the evolving relationship between Raana, portrayed with animalistic intensity, and the baby who unexpectedly alters his life. As Raana's humanity awakens, he struggles against the circumstances that threaten to define him.