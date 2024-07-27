'Find Me Falling' web-series review: Poignantly predictable

Music, especially when it’s as integral to proceedings as it is in Netflix’s new film, Find Me Falling, can elevate even a familiar template. The portrayal of John Allman by real-life singer Harry Connick Jr ensures that the music brings great joy to the story. While the plot twist may be template-ish, the execution is superb, preventing the film from becoming monotonous, even if the turns in the story are obvious.

Washed-up musician Allman seeks solace in a charming cliffside house on the idyllic island of Cyprus. The film’s setting on this tucked-away Greek island makes it all the more interesting, taking you on a virtual visual vacation for 90 minutes. However, it is not the same for Allman, whose escape from reality takes a dark turn when he discovers the house sits on a notorious suicide cliff.

While he handles this on one hand, he also has a chance encounter with his past love, rekindling hope for a second chance. But just as Find Me Falling lulls you into a familiar tale of rekindled romance, it throws in an unexpected twist that elevates the film from being just another predictable rom-com. While the narrative eventually treads familiar ground, it does so with surprising depth and emotional resonance.