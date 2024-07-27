'Kenda' movie review: A provocative take on Bengaluru’s underworld with absurdist flair

Sahadev Kelvadi's Kenda ventures into the tumultuous underbelly of Bengaluru in the late 90s and early 2000s, using an absurdist lens to critique societal decay and political corruption. At its core is Keshava, played by Bharath, whose journey from a factory worker to a figure in the criminal underworld parallels broader societal breakdowns. The narrative is rich in period-specific details and cultural references, evoking the era through visuals and references like Debasis Mohanty and Urmila Matondkar.

One of the film's defining scenes involves Keshava and a child finding purpose through cricket, encapsulating the narrative's tone. While aesthetically commendable, the film's stylistic choices sometimes overshadow its substantive story. It boldly criticises political corruption and societal breakdowns, focusing on disillusionment among disenfranchised youth. The absurdist approach highlights urban chaos and moral quandaries faced by individuals navigating corrupt systems.

Despite its thematic ambition, Kenda faces challenges. Its narrative is coherent but possibly a bit too complex for those accustomed to conventional storytelling. Sahadev's absurdist approach focuses more on social commentary than audience engagement, which might deter viewers who prefer straightforward narratives. This thematic depth risks overshadowing emotional development, which is crucial for compelling cinema.

The portrayal of media influence, particularly through Narasimha Shastry (Vinod Ravindran), underscores power dynamics and societal interests, integrating references to the lines from the Bhagavad Gita. However, at times, the film's treatment of these elements may feel heavy-handed, reducing nuanced exploration to overt allegory. It captures the emergence of electronic media and contrasts it with contemporary sensationalism, reflecting on substantial issues like farmers' protests.

Visually, Kenda immerses viewers in its period setting, capturing cultural nuances for authenticity. Performances, notably Bharath's portrayal of Keshava, adeptly convey internal conflicts and external pressures. Supporting characters also contribute to enriching Keshava's journey on screen.

The film offers a thought-provoking examination of crime, politics, and personal integrity amidst urban decay. Its use of absurdism provides a distinctive perspective and its critical stance on societal issues is commendable. And while the execution may keep it from being a film that resonates with everyone, the film offers plenty for viewers seeking thought-provoking cinema to chew on.

Kenda

Director : Sahadev Kelvadi

Cast: Bharath B V, Rekha Kudligi, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Deepti Nagendra, Pranav and Vinod Ravindran

Rating : 3/5