'Roopanthara' movie review: Celebrating the enduring spirit of human stories

True to its title, Mithilesh Edavalath's Roopanthara, an anthology featuring a stellar cast including Raj B Shetty, invites us to ponder the metamorphic transformation of a caterpillar into a resplendent butterfly right at the beginning. Will the caterpillar remain ensnared in its current state, or will it transcend its limitations and emerge as a magnificent butterfly? The film deals with a similar dilemma—one of stagnation versus transformation—through its four interwoven tales.

The beginning of the film, where an elderly man observes a caterpillar forming its chrysalise, is in stark contrast to a once lush and vibrant world that has now succumbed to stagnation and decay. This decline into a wasteland raises significant questions about the disintegration of virtue, the fall of civilisations, and the erosion of integrity. In a future where pristine air and water are relics of the past, the old man wanders through the bleak ruins, finding solace in narrating stories.

Mithilesh Edavalath's Roopanthara offers an immersive cinematic journey with an eye for detail and meticulously told stories, celebrating Bengaluru's multifaceted identity. Before we get into the old man’s tales, Midhun Mukundan's evocative score and Pravin Shriyan's striking cinematography deserve recognition. Mukundan’s compositions and Shriyan’s visuals cut across diverse settings, capturing emotional highs and lows with precision, enriching the anthology.

The old man's stories revolve around an elderly couple (Somshekar Bolegaon and Hanumakka) who embark on a city adventure from Bagalkot, only to face heartbreaking news that tests their resilience and love; a beggar (Lekha Naidu) accused of child kidnapping, exposing deep societal prejudices due to their differing appearances; a rowdy (Raj B Shetty) encountering a stranger one fateful night, leading to a tragic event that forces him to confront his violent lifestyle; and a troubled young man (Anjan Bharadwaj) wrestling with childhood trauma through a violent, drug-fueled game, mirroring his inner turmoil and self-destruction.