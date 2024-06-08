'Anartha' movie review: A tale of digital obsession marred by flawed execution and lacklustre act

Ramesh Krishna Neenasam’s Anartha offers a sobering and disconcerting portrayal of obsession with mobile phones. Tackling the digital age head-on, the film delves into the dark side of mobile addiction, depicting how it consumes individuals to the point of endangering their relationships in a way that can even lead to murder. Anartha digs deep into the consequences of our reliance on technology, revealing the disturbing extent to which it can control our lives.

Amidst a series of 13 mysterious suicides sending shockwaves through the town, Avakash (Vishal Mannur) and Akruthi (Vihani Gowda), two individuals with troubled pasts, find themselves drawn together by fate. With whispers of dark forces at play and the fear of becoming the next victims looming over them, they retreat to a secluded place, seeking solace and safety. As they navigate the eerie surroundings and their own inner demons, a sense of unease settles upon them like a heavy fog. Will Avakash and Akruthi find comfort in each other’s company, or will they become unwitting pawns in a sinister game by unseen hands?

Vijay Kumar plays Advaith, a seasoned detective with a keen eye for detail who, along with his sister Lasya (Arpita Navarasa), finds himself entangled in the web of clues left behind by the deceased, Jonathan (Ganesh Ganu). Determined to unravel the truth behind the string of deaths, he follows the leads with unwavering determination, even as the shadows of doubt and suspicion loom large.