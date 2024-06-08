'Anartha' movie review: A tale of digital obsession marred by flawed execution and lacklustre act

Ramesh Krishna Neenasam’s Anartha offers a sobering and disconcerting portrayal of obsession with mobile phones. Tackling the digital age head-on, the film delves into the dark side of mobile addiction, depicting how it consumes individuals to the point of endangering their relationships in a way that can even lead to murder. Anartha digs deep into the consequences of our reliance on technology, revealing the disturbing extent to which it can control our lives.
Amidst a series of 13 mysterious suicides sending shockwaves through the town, Avakash (Vishal Mannur) and Akruthi (Vihani Gowda), two individuals with troubled pasts, find themselves drawn together by fate. With whispers of dark forces at play and the fear of becoming the next victims looming over them, they retreat to a secluded place, seeking solace and safety. As they navigate the eerie surroundings and their own inner demons, a sense of unease settles upon them like a heavy fog. Will Avakash and Akruthi find comfort in each other’s company, or will they become unwitting pawns in a sinister game by unseen hands?
Vijay Kumar plays Advaith, a seasoned detective with a keen eye for detail who, along with his sister Lasya (Arpita Navarasa), finds himself entangled in the web of clues left behind by the deceased, Jonathan (Ganesh Ganu). Determined to unravel the truth behind the string of deaths, he follows the leads with unwavering determination, even as the shadows of doubt and suspicion loom large.
As the suspense mounts and secrets are uncovered, Avakash and Akruthi find themselves caught in a race against time. Will they uncover the sinister truth lurking beneath the surface, or will they succumb to the same fate that befell those 13 victims before them? Can Inspector Advaith piece together the puzzle before it’s too late?
Despite its lofty aspirations and the earnestness of its societal commentary, Anartha flounders in execution. Director Ramesh’s ineptitude in articulating the narrative’s weighty themes yields a disjointed storyline that struggles to capture the attention of the minimal audience.
The deficiencies of the film goes beyond Ramesh’s direction; even the cast disappoints with amateurish and lacklustre performances. Their inability to pull off their respective roles convincingly negatively impacts the film’s integrity.
While the film occasionally hooks its audience with unexpected twists, it eventually becomes predictable, leaving viewers feeling disappointed. Even Nagendra Prasad’s music doesn’t serve its purpose. It’s only towards the end that the real culprit is revealed, giving the story a much-needed boost. By then, however, you’re just itching to leave the theatre.
Director: Ramesh Krishna Neenasam
Cast: Vishal Mannur, Vihani Gowda, Rakshit Atharva, Ganesh Ganu, Vijay Kumar and Arpita Navarasa
Rating: 2/5 stars