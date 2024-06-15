A delightful follow-your-dreams tale

The two halves of Music Shop Murthy differ only to a slight degree in their level of cheeriness. Murthy (Ajay Ghosh) meets many people on his journey towards actualising his dreams; this is where Music Shop Murthy sweetly subverts the stereotype. Despite an occasional barrier or two, Murthy’s spirits are never crushed because he bumps into more good people than bad—people who are only willing to help him., like the high-end club owner (Dayanandh Reddy) who clearly tells Murthy why he won’t hire him, but sends him off only after sharing a valuable piece of advice. Later, during a crucial point, when Murthy’s audience learns of his age, their reaction is completely opposite of what Murthy was expecting.

Meanwhile, the first half rides on the sweet earnestness of Murthy’s friendship with Anjana (Chandini Chowdary), another musician in the town who is struggling to make peace with the gap between her dreams and reality. Anjana calls Murthy by his name as she teaches him the ropes of being a DJ. They seem like equals, and their friendship has an endearing quality, especially because it quietly wrecks the expectations of everyone around them. Ajay Ghosh carries the entire film on his earnest shoulders, and Chandini Chowdary brings the right amount of coolness and vulnerability to her part. The catalyst for Murthy to eventually set off on his own is his ‘questionable’ bonding with Anjana (Chandini), which doesn’t bode well with the conservative people around them.

On one level, Music Shop Murthy can also be read as the story of two dreamers who might differ in their temperament but remain united in their ability to persevere against all odds.