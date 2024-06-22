'Chilli Chicken' Movie Review: A culinary journey fueled by the quest for belonging and respect

More than just a film, Chilli Chicken serves up a culinary mosaic that blends the diverse flavours of cultural backgrounds and personal stories, much like the aromatic spices and ingredients in a well-crafted dish. It is a symphony of tastes and traditions, resulting in something universally appealing yet distinctly individual at the same time. The title serves as a metaphor for the characters’ lives, each bringing their own unique flavour to the narrative.

As for the main course, Prateek Prajosh draws inspiration from a real-life incident in Bengaluru’s Frazer Town ten years ago, adding complexity to the story as well as highlighting social hierarchies and their disparate impacts on different characters. The film serves as a journey of flavours and dreams, focusing on five migrant workers from the North East: Khaba (Bijou Thaangjam), Ajoy (Victor Thoudam), the manager Jimpa (Jimpa Sangpo Bhutia), and Jason (Tomthin Thokchom), all working under Adarsh (Shrunga), the owner of a second-grade Indo-Chinese eatery named Noodle Home who dreams of opening a fine dining establishment. The film likens the aspirations of the characters to the meticulous preparation of chilli chicken, each step symbolising their convergence of cultures and traditions. However, their culinary journey takes a dark twist when a fatal incident takes place in the restaurant.

The film, which blends the spice of life, explores social hierarchies and aspirations. Adarsh envisions transforming Noodle Home into the upscale Noodle Palace, aiming to attract a wealthier clientele. Meanwhile, the North East staff aims for promotion in the form of respect and acceptance in a society that often marginalises them. Ajoy’s death becomes a catalyst for their shared struggles. As they navigate social hierarchies, both Adarsh and his employees face disparagement and obstacles, striving to achieve their dreams amidst a backdrop of cultural diversity and discrimination.