'Sambhavami Yuge Yuge' Movie Review: Bridging ancient wisdom with present-day realities

The title Sambhavami Yuge Yuge draws a connection to ancient mythology, echoing Lord Sri Krishna’s pledge in the Bhagavad Gita to reincarnate across ages to uphold righteousness. Chetan Chandrashekar ingeniously intertwines this timeless mythos with the rustic backdrop of contemporary India, skillfully reimagining the epic saga of Arjuna and Krishna within the confines of a modern village.
At the heart of the narrative is Arjun (Jayaram Shetty), a young and dynamic leader who navigates the intricacies of the village panchayat with unwavering dedication. His initiatives to address fundamental needs like clean water and a cooperative dairy earn him the respect and admiration of the villagers.
However, the arrival of DC Pratap (Pramod Shetty) disrupts this harmonious equilibrium, sparking a clash of egos that threatens the village’s progress. As tensions mount, the film compellingly examines whether Arjun’s visionary leadership can withstand external pressures or whether the village will succumb to unforeseen challenges. Amidst these trials, personal tragedies, such as the heartbreaking loss of his mother, test Arjun’s resilience and determination.
Arjun has lawyer Krishna (Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan) to stand by him through thick and thin. Director Chetan Chandrasekhar constructs a vivid rural milieu, seamlessly weaving mythological elements into the everyday lives of the villagers. His meticulous attention to detail immerses the audience in the struggles and triumphs of the characters, while also exploring overarching themes of governance, heroism, and the perennial clash between tradition and progress.
While Sambhavami Yuge Yuge stumbles with pacing issues and needs tighter execution, its rustic charm and storytelling might deeply connect with viewers who appreciate narratives rooted in the essence of rural India. The film strikes a balance of comedy, sentiment, and action, appealing to all kinds of audiences despite its minor imperfections.
The ensemble cast—including Nisha Rajput, Pramod Shetty, Sudharani, Bhavya, Madhura Gowda, Abhay Puneeth, Bala Rajwadi, and Ashwin Haasan—do whatever they can to help propel the story.
In conclusion, Sambhavami Yuge Yuge offers an exploration of enduring themes amidst contemporary challenges. It revitalises notions of heroism and governance, effectively bridging ancient wisdom with present-day realities.
Sambhavami Yuge Yuge
Director: Chetan Chandrasekhar
Cast: Jayaram Shetty Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan, Pramod Shetty, Sudharani, Bhavya, Madhura Gowda, Abhay Puneeth, and Bala Rajwadi
Rating : 2.5/5