'The Exorcism' Movie Review: Russell Crowe is devoured by guilt and horror film cliches

In The Exorcism, Russell Crowe plays washed-up actor Anthony Miller, who signs up for a film like William Friedkin’s The Exorcist. Miller still grapples with the loss of his wife two years prior and struggles to connect with his estranged daughter, who comes back to live with him after her school expels her. When his daughter (a surefooted Ryan Simpkins) calls him Tony, he tells her, “I am your father; call me dad.”

The early exchange establishes the father-daughter dynamic, albeit a bit too explicitly. And it soon shifts focus onto the film within the film, where Crowe plays a priest devoured by guilt. Miller’s performance fails to live up to the expectations of its production team and director (an in-form Adam Goldberg).

Soon, Miller spirals deeper into addiction, and his grip on reality weakens, blurring the lines between his personal life and his performance as a troubled priest. It is a premise with immense potential, and the film partly succeeds in building on it and providing a solid set-up. However, it all goes downhill in the final act.

That being said, the film does have interesting stretches, like the fascinating exchanges between Goldberg’s director character and Crowe’s actor that give insights into the acting process.

Interestingly, the former is a method director who preys on the actor’s vulnerabilities to make him perform according to the demands of his screenplay. The ways in which he gets under Miller’s skin to manipulate a performance out of the actor are among the fascinating portions of the film. Likewise, when Miller’s mental state deteriorates and his daughter struggles to understand whether his situation is a case of relapse or demonic possession, she seeks the help of a priest (David Hyde Pierce).