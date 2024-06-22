'Ultraman: Rising' movie review: Yes, He Ken
Netflix’s animated film Ultraman: Rising starts with a scene that serves as a moment of truth for its protagonist, Ken Sato (Christopher Sean). Ken’s father, an Uncle Ben-like figure named Professor Sato (Gedde Watanabe), asks him whether he wants to be a baseball player or take on the mantle of Ultraman, Earth’s last line of defence against colossal, city-stomping Kaiju. A confused Ken cannot decide for himself, and the moment instantly reminds you of Uncle Ben telling Peter Parker, “With great power comes great responsibility.”
Director Shannon Tindle’s Ultraman: Rising offers a vibrant blend of classic Kaiju (strange beast) action and a story with relatable themes like family values, parenthood, identity versus responsibility, and so forth. Torn between his passion for baseball and the weighty mantle of Ultraman, he wrestles with responsibility and self-doubt. This internal struggle is reminiscent of many superhero origin stories, from Superman to Spider-Man. However, the film does not simply retread old ground. It uses the trope to explore themes of identity and legacy, particularly the question of whether heroism is a choice or a birthright.
The film shines in its world-building. It paints a world where Kaiju attacks are a constant threat, forcing humanity to develop defence technology, which extends to Ultraman himself, whose sleek armour suit and instant transformation capabilities resemble Iron Man. Adding to the Iron Man parallels is Mina (Tamlyn Tomita), Ultraman’s witty AI companion. Their banter provides a steady stream of humour throughout the film, reminiscent of Tony Stark’s interactions with J.A.R.V.I.S. Ultraman: Rising carves its own niche by introducing a unique twist: a colossal, adorable baby kaiju that Ken must raise and protect. This addition injects a surprising dose of heart and humour into the film.
The film’s early acts are a joy to watch. It establishes the universe with clear world-building, introduces the characters with relatable personalities, and sets the stage for the irresistible comedic dynamic between Ken and Mina. The plot thickens with the emergence of the Kaiju Defense Force (KDF), a seemingly noble organisation tasked with protecting Tokyo from Kaiju threats. However, a hidden agenda and a sinister leader, Dr Onda (Keone Young), cast a shadow of doubt on the KDF’s intentions. This twist adds a layer of intrigue to the plot and raises the stakes.
While the final showdown between Ultraman and Dr Onda feels slightly rushed, it does not overshadow the overall entertainment value. The animation shines throughout the film, particularly during the action sequences. The Kaiju designs are both awe-inspiring and destructive, and the battles showcase Ultraman’s impressive array of powers with dazzling special effects.
Ultimately, Ultraman: Rising is a triumph. The film’s humour, central conflict and baby Kaiju make it a superhero adventure with a fresh twist.
Ultraman: Rising
Director: Shannon Tindle
Genre: Animation
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Rating: 3/5