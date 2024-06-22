'Ultraman: Rising' movie review: Yes, He Ken

Netflix’s animated film Ultraman: Rising starts with a scene that serves as a moment of truth for its protagonist, Ken Sato (Christopher Sean). Ken’s father, an Uncle Ben-like figure named Professor Sato (Gedde Watanabe), asks him whether he wants to be a baseball player or take on the mantle of Ultraman, Earth’s last line of defence against colossal, city-stomping Kaiju. A confused Ken cannot decide for himself, and the moment instantly reminds you of Uncle Ben telling Peter Parker, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Director Shannon Tindle’s Ultraman: Rising offers a vibrant blend of classic Kaiju (strange beast) action and a story with relatable themes like family values, parenthood, identity versus responsibility, and so forth. Torn between his passion for baseball and the weighty mantle of Ultraman, he wrestles with responsibility and self-doubt. This internal struggle is reminiscent of many superhero origin stories, from Superman to Spider-Man. However, the film does not simply retread old ground. It uses the trope to explore themes of identity and legacy, particularly the question of whether heroism is a choice or a birthright.

The film shines in its world-building. It paints a world where Kaiju attacks are a constant threat, forcing humanity to develop defence technology, which extends to Ultraman himself, whose sleek armour suit and instant transformation capabilities resemble Iron Man. Adding to the Iron Man parallels is Mina (Tamlyn Tomita), Ultraman’s witty AI companion. Their banter provides a steady stream of humour throughout the film, reminiscent of Tony Stark’s interactions with J.A.R.V.I.S. Ultraman: Rising carves its own niche by introducing a unique twist: a colossal, adorable baby kaiju that Ken must raise and protect. This addition injects a surprising dose of heart and humour into the film.