A witty, heartfelt black comedy with profound themes

Happy Birthday to Me

Director: Rakesh Kadri

Cast: Chaithra Achar, Siddharth Madyamika, Siddhu Mullimani, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Rachana Rai and Archana Kottige

Rating: 3.5/5

Director Rakesh Kadri has tasted success in Tulu cinema with the 2019 theatrical release Girgit, which he co-created with Roopesh Shetty. With Happy Birthday to Me, he ventures into a new territory for him for the first time: the OTT space. Interestingly, Kadri openly acknowledges that his inspiration for the film is Alfred Hitchcock’s 1948 film Rope, yet he crafts his own narrative that showcases his versatility and keen understanding of the differences between traditional cinema and emerging digital platforms.

Happy Birthday to Me unfolds as a quirky black comedy with an unconventional plot revolving around death. Featuring a compact ensemble and absurdist humour, the film navigates a chaotic birthday celebration that takes a dramatic turn with an unexpected death. The story revolves around birthday boy Puneeth (Sidhaartha Maadhyamika) and his flatmate Tirumalesh, fondly called Trippy (Siddhu Mulimani). Puneeth, intent on celebrating his birthday his way, tries to dismiss his friends at his flat. However, what starts as an exciting celebration takes an unexpected turn when a female guest (Chaithra Achar) meets an untimely demise in his apartment. This sets off a series of comedic misadventures as they attempt to discreetly remove the body while contending with a slew of visitors: Puneeth’s girlfriend, Seema (Rachana Rai), landlord Janardhan (Gopal Krishna Deshpande), neighbour (Archana Kottige), apartment security (Natya Ranga), as well as friends Suhan Prasad, Rahul Amin, and Arpith Indravadhan.

While the premise of dealing with a dead body isn’t novel in cinema, Happy Birthday to Me distinguishes itself through its unique treatment. The film blends dark comedy with quirky elements, offering a fresh take on familiar tropes that is engaging and refreshing for audiences seeking unconventional narratives. Director Kadri effectively balances comedic elements with such a grave situation as a character’s death. The storyline may be chaotic, but Kadri’s treatment ensures that the film marries it with profound themes.