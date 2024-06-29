'Kalki 2898 AD' Movie Review: This incredible spectacle needed more compelling storytelling

CHENNAI : While watching Kalki 2898 AD, I remember, from time to time, being so enchanted by the world-building and the scale and detail of it all, that nothing else seemed to matter. The neon signs, the rusty structures, the futuristic (decadent?) designs (of Kasi, of guns and ammo, of the vehicles…), the hanging, inverted pyramid, the costumes that speak of conflicting worlds, the suspended villain, the Matrix-like technology that feeds into wombs… I could go on and on.

Prabhas’ Bhairava seems to carry emotional baggage from his past which has convinced him that the only reasonable way to survive in the world is to be selfish and aspire for material joys. He’s got friends with whom he’s exchanging plenty of banter. He’s a cool warrior too who’s great with gadgets. And yet, his fun portions don’t zing with as much entertainment as they should; his brief emotional portions don’t zing with as much pathos as they should. There’s a bit of Rebel Star indulgence around Prabhas’ introduction, which is a strange choice in a serious film built on mythological foundations. If the ambition of the film is to immerse us in a painstakingly created fictional world, why distract us with star-pandering?

Nag Ashwin offers some compensation in the form of casting-related joys. The carousel of cameos keeps us quite engaged, but I wish it were supplemented with narrative joys too. A flashback about Bhairava and his father that’s presented quite seriously results in a character crying—but there’s no real emotion. As Bhairava and Roxie flirt about, it’s supposed to be cutesy romantic entertainment, but it only fuels impatience. It’s not a good sign when a film over three hours—despite visual and sound glory—makes you wish every few minutes that it would hurry up to get to the point. The film’s individual moments are not powerful enough; the writing doesn’t necessarily make us resonate with its characters.