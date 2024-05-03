'Malayalee From India' review: An unsubtle and preachy melodrama

During festivals like Vishu or Eid, as a Malayalee, it is common to encounter photoshoots seemingly promoting unity in diversity, especially emphasizing Hindu-Muslim harmony. Malayalee From India is an overblown cinematic equivalent of such content you casually swipe past on your mobile screens.

Aalpparambil Gopi (Nivin Pauly) and Malghosh (Dhyan Sreenivasan) are freeloaders who support the right-wing party currently in power. Gopi blindly defends his party leader’s communal and xenophobic rhetoric, while Malghosh is a volatile loafer filled with bigotry in his mind. This makes way for some satirical and chucklesome jabs in the film’s opening scenes.

Gopi’s mother (Manju Pillai) is the one trying to make ends meet in her household, which comprises her son and daughter. Manju Pillai, as evident from her recent performances, is once again in her element, skillfully portraying the anguishes of her character.

In this first hour, we are also introduced to Krishna (Anaswara Rajan), Gopi’s one-sided love interest or his muse for exhibiting his stalking skills. One can only wonder about the relevance of this pointless track, which is anything but romantic. It only serves to prolong an already overlong narrative.

The film makes a tonal shift when Malghosh is triggered enough to do something nasty, creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims that forces him and Gopi to go into hiding. The prevailing tensions force Gopi to move abroad, a prospect that he always loathed, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, just before the lockdowns.