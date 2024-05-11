'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' movie review: Packs a punch despite a lack of emotional heft

It is Noa’s lack of awareness and curiosity to learn about his past that drives the plot. It is also the reason why Ball and his writer Josh Friedman thrust Noa into the den of Raka, who appears older and more wisdom-spouting than in the previous instalments. Raka’s existence in the story is, sadly, to recap the franchise and do little else. When he keeps reminding Noa of what Caesar means to the new world, it is like the makers themselves are reminding us of the franchise’s glorious past. 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' starts with a piece of text offering a recap of the events in the previous instalments, so another half an hour of Raka explaining Caesar’s existence is the last thing you need in a franchise film.

However, things perk up considerably more in the second half with the arrival of Durand’s Proximus Caesar, who has a twisted vision for the primates’ future and a twisted understanding of Caesar’s virtues. Durand is no Serkis and his Proximus is no Caesar, but at least the parts involving the megalomaniac antagonist remind us of the best aspects of the franchise. Eka Darville as Sylva, a giant gorilla and loyal commander of Proximus’ army, is also a solid addition to the franchise. It is easy to mistake Sylva for Ty Olsson’s Red (donkey) from 'War for the Planet of the Apes', but his existence in the fourth instalment adds some much-needed momentum. A moment where he suddenly emerges out of a waterfall offers sheer gooseflesh, as does the high-pitched sound he makes while attacking the Noa clan. Gyula Pados’ cinematography offers some great visuals, especially one where a woman rides a horse through the open plains.

Another reason why the second half works just enough to add up to an overall entertaining film is how Friedman and Ball incorporate elements of Noa’s Eagle Clan into his character arc. The use of an eagle adds a personal layer to Noa’s journey. Freya Allan has little role in the film as Mae, but she at least has an ulterior motive that adds to the larger franchise. And while some of the characters do not add much to the screenplay, such as William H Macy’s history-spouting Trevathan, the film has just enough in the way of characterisation, drama, and spectacle to entertain.