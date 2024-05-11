'Krishnamma' movie review: A well-intentioned but underwhelming crime-drama

The biggest problem with 'Krishnamma' is the uneven emotional beats of its narrative. This is clearly a story of injustice and retribution, but the film never manages to strike a sweet balance between the two. When Bhadra and his friends land in trouble, Gopala Krishna keeps on building the tension for a prolonged duration, which gets exasperating after a point.

In these portions, 'Krishnamma' spends too much time focusing on the Machiavellian evil of the police and legal system involved, ignoring the emotional plight of the three young men whose sanity here is at stake. A story about wronged lives ends up becoming a story about wrongdoers, and the film never recovers from this narrative choice.

To add to the injury, the protagonists’ journey towards retribution is treated with a frustrating amount of haste. The director bundles up the much-awaited emotional payoff in a four-minute montage. On one level, it is almost admirable that the film doesn’t prolong its action sequences, which had great potential for violence—the audience-pampering kind. At the same time, the film needed these payoffs to really register and stay with us, instead of merely passing by.

Above everything else, 'Krishnamma' remains a predictable story at its core. While the first half and second half of the film differ in their tonality, what’s common in both of these segments is their use of conventional tropes. Gopala Krishna wants to make a statement on social injustice at a broader level, but is not equipped with writing tools unique or inventive enough to put his point across engagingly.