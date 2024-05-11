'Marivillin Gopurangal' movie review: A delectable mix of old-school and new-age filmmaking

'Marivillin Gopurangal' is essentially about two couples and their contrasting approaches to love, life, and everything in between. Shinto (Indrajith Sukumaran) is an aspiring filmmaker, who currently writes scripts for a kids show, and his wife Sherin (Shruti Ramachandran) is an entrepreneur running a plant boutique.

Despite societal pressure, the two prefer being career-oriented and attaining financial stability before planning for a baby. On the contrary, Shinto’s brother Rony (Sarjano Khalid) and his free-spirited girlfriend Meenakshi, are pregnant out of wedlock. There’s again societal pressure, but Meenakshi doesn’t ascribe to the idea of marriage. Marivillin Gopurangal takes us on a year-long journey with these four people as they try to wade through life’s uncertainties.

This is not the first time director Arun Bose has attempted to tell a story about two contrasting couples. In his debut film, 'Luca' (2019), though the primary focus was on the passionate Luca-Niharika relationship, he also explored a rather cold equation between a cop and his wife. In Marivillin Gopurangal though, there is hardly any room for gloominess. It’s one of those low-stakes, all-is-well films that intends to spread some good old positive vibes. A few years back, there was a time when Malayalam cinema overdid this feel-good genre, but Arun seems to have cracked the fine line between being delicately sweet and going overly saccharine.

Arun and his co-writer Pramod Mohan have carefully sketched all four characters, giving them distinct personalities, separate conflicts, and minor arcs. These characters seem to be leading a fancy life, but even then, there’s an effort to stay grounded and focus on everyday problems. Shinto and Sherin, who initially seem to be in a hassle-free life, are concerned about their finances and future.

Especially the latter, a supportive, but practical partner who doesn’t outrightly back her husband’s decision to quit his job and focus entirely on his dreams. It’s a welcome change from the hyper-supportive wives and girlfriends we usually see in our films. But that said, the film does resort to some cliches like Meenakshi’s abusive parents and broken childhood being the reason for her non-compliance with the idea of marriage.