'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil' movie review: Overcrowded, but still a lively wedding comedy

In Malayalam cinema, we are generally used to seeing stories pivoting around couples, friends, siblings or even strangers, but we don’t often come across a story about two brothers-in-law. Vipin Das’ latest film explores one such quirky tale of bromance. The thread is woven around Anandan (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Vinu (Basil Joseph), who are soon-to-be family. Vinu is about to marry Anandan’s sister, Anjaly, much to the two families’ delight.

Strangely enough, there is a stronger, sweeter relationship between the two prospective brothers-in-law. The first half hour of the film is devoted to underlining their thick bond as we see the two constantly on the phone discussing their lives and relationships, while also lavishing praise and motivating each other. Even as Vinu adores and respects Anandan, there are constant suggestions that there’s more to the latter than what meets the eye. Naturally, it’s just a matter of time before the sweetness turns sour.

Vipin Das treats both Vinu and Anandan with an over-the-top tone, whereas the two women, Anjaly (Anaswara Rajan) and Parvathy (Nikhila Vimal), are practical and level-headed. It is a ploy he employed efficiently in his last film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (JJJJH) as well, where only Jayabharathi (Darshana Rajendran) made sense. Unfortunately, unlike JJJJH, the women in Guruvayoorambala Nadayil don’t have a lot of agency. They are mostly sidelined and made to dance to the tunes of the two men.

But to credit where it’s due, the film attempts to break the ‘theppukari’ stereotype, and it’s no coincidence that the woman is seen ironing clothes before slipping into a monologue on being falsely accused of ‘theppu’ (ditching).

In a way, the comic treatment makes sure we don’t take these men seriously. Anandan is an impulsive, ill-tempered and suspicious man, who in another film would have been a cruel, ruthless jerk. It’s a challenge for an actor to maintain that balance, but Prithviraj aces it and ensures people don’t despise Anandan immediately. He shares a refreshing chemistry with Basil and their combination scenes are thoroughly effective.