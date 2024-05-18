'Switch { case n' movie review: Behind every line of code lies a human story

Switch { case n:

Director: Chethan Shetty

Cast: Vijay Lalitha Surya, Shwetha Vijaykumar, Prithvi Raj, Vijay Siddaraj, and Karthik Vaibhav

Rating: 2.5/5

As its title itself implies, debutant director Chethan Shetty’s 'Switch { case n': is a film steeped in coding references that interestingly and cleverly merges software coding concepts with cinematic storytelling, making it particularly appealing to those fluent in languages such as C++ and Javascript. That being said, director Chethan, who himself is an IT professional, paints a vivid picture of IT life, drawing from the palette of personal experiences and making the film attractive to non-techies as well.

The film revolves around Siddharth (Vijay Lalitha Surya), an ordinary IT fellow with dreams of becoming a cricketer who hails from a middle-class family. He is an introverted youngster with ambitions. As he steps into the gleaming halls of his new IT company, replete with all the amenities one could dream of, Siddharth finds himself navigating the maze of office politics while being in pursuit of recognition. Chethan’s film also explores the challenges of probation, the dynamics of office life, and the complexities of navigating on-site work, all while weaving in themes of friendship, power play, and relationships.