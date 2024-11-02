'Don’t Move' movie review|Taut, tense and terrific

When Iris is injected with a paralytic agent, she must escape a relentless killer in a vast, dense forest before her body shuts down. Don’t Move wrings every ounce of thrill from this minimalist, chilling premise. Each nerve-wracking possibility is explored: narrow escapes, moments of almost-rescue thwarted, and help just out of reach, only to have the killer lurking nearby.

The film tantalises with glimpses of hope, only to snatch them away before the scene grows too safe, or tortures Iris beyond endurance. Unlike modern thrillers reliant on rapid cuts and jump scares, Don’t Move savours silence and stillness, with suspense building gradually to amplify the lurking danger.

It leaves little room for an extravagant backstory. Except for glimpses into Iris’s tragic past and fragments of the killer’s civilian life, the story remains tightly centered in the forest, immersing us in the primal tension of the chase.

Those who try to help Iris inevitably fall victim to the killer, yet the predictability doesn’t detract; it only enhances the relentless cat-and-mouse dynamic. The serene yet foreboding forest setting—captured in towering trees and turbulent rivers—feels like a natural trap, with minimal dialogue and soundtrack heightening the silence and underlying dread. Finn Wittrock is convincingly menacing as the killer, but Kelsey Asbille’s performance as Iris carries the emotional weight of the film.

Introduced as a grieving mother on the brink of despair, she transforms subtly throughout her ordeal—from being overwhelmed by fear to fighting for survival. Asbille’s portrayal resists turning Iris into an invulnerable warrior; instead, she remains grounded, fighting through her vulnerability rather than succumbing to it.

Beneath its suspenseful surface, Don’t Move is a story of a woman clawing her way out of suicidal depression. We meet Iris standing dangerously close to the cliff where her son fell to his death. By the end, after braving the deadly forest, she expresses her resolve with a simple, profound “Thank you” to the killer.

No monologues, no heavy-handed declarations—just this one line that reveals her journey. She has confronted her depression embodied in the killer, while also battling her instinctive fear and doubt. Each perilous step through the forest reflects her will to survive, turning this thriller into a subtle but powerful story of resilience and rebirth.—Prashanth Vallavan

Director: Adam Schindler, Brian Netto

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Language: English