'I Want To Talk' movie review: Abhishek powers a meandering film on death and parenthood

It is difficult not to be reminded of Shoojit Sircar’s earlier films while watching his latest I want to Talk. Emotionally, it exists in the same terrain as Piku (2015) and October (2018), exploring themes of parenthood and death. On occasions, it has the directness of Piku, especially how the protagonist, Arjun Sen (Abhishek Bachchan) is a stubborn and over-protective father, which leads to some conflicted exchanges with his daughter Reya (Ahilya Bamroo). It isn’t as consistently crackling nor is it designed to be. Rather, it carries the meditative quality of October in wanting to stay tender and understated which doesn’t necessarily work too well in its favor.

Arjun is a middle-aged, talkative over-achiever who works as a marketeer for an agency in the USA. His daughter visits him for a couple of days during the week and stays for the most part with his estranged ex-wife. He is living the American dream until he cannot. While giving a pitch to a client one day, he coughs blood and discovers that he has cancer. His doctor, Jayanta Deb (Jayant Kripalani) explains the procedure of the throat surgery that Arjun has to go through, leaving him in denial and disarray. His main concern is if he will be able to speak after the surgery. “It is very important that I verbalise everything,” he declares.

It is such small fleeting moments that populate the film. Writer Ritesh Shah treats it more like a character study as Arjun’s multiple facets are explored through varied scenes, like when his pre-teen daughter asks if she can touch his bald head after chemotherapy and tells him to wear a cap when he drops her to school. There are time jumps in the screenplay which are realized with the changing looks of Arjun as he undergoes multiple surgeries over the years. Through all of this, however, the film seems to meander along the way. It is as if the mellow aesthetics are unable to carry the burden of its often-complex undercurrents.