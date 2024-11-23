'I Want To Talk' movie review: Abhishek powers a meandering film on death and parenthood

It is difficult not to be reminded of Shoojit Sircar’s earlier films while watching his latest I want to Talk. Emotionally, it exists in the same terrain as Piku (2015) and October (2018), exploring themes of parenthood and death. On occasions, it has the directness of Piku, especially how the protagonist, Arjun Sen (Abhishek Bachchan) is a stubborn and over-protective father, which leads to some conflicted exchanges with his daughter Reya (Ahilya Bamroo). It isn’t as consistently crackling nor is it designed to be. Rather, it carries the meditative quality of October in wanting to stay tender and understated which doesn’t necessarily work too well in its favor.
Arjun is a middle-aged, talkative over-achiever who works as a marketeer for an agency in the USA. His daughter visits him for a couple of days during the week and stays for the most part with his estranged ex-wife. He is living the American dream until he cannot. While giving a pitch to a client one day, he coughs blood and discovers that he has cancer. His doctor, Jayanta Deb (Jayant Kripalani) explains the procedure of the throat surgery that Arjun has to go through, leaving him in denial and disarray. His main concern is if he will be able to speak after the surgery. “It is very important that I verbalise everything,” he declares.
It is such small fleeting moments that populate the film. Writer Ritesh Shah treats it more like a character study as Arjun’s multiple facets are explored through varied scenes, like when his pre-teen daughter asks if she can touch his bald head after chemotherapy and tells him to wear a cap when he drops her to school. There are time jumps in the screenplay which are realized with the changing looks of Arjun as he undergoes multiple surgeries over the years. Through all of this, however, the film seems to meander along the way. It is as if the mellow aesthetics are unable to carry the burden of its often-complex undercurrents.
Shoojit focuses more on Arjun’s silences as he comes to terms with his changing body and chooses to fight back. Along with cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, Shoojit looks at Arjun from a distance. It is an eye not of pity or empathy, but, just a window into his struggles and frustrations.
I want to Talk powers on a compelling performance from Abhishek Bachchan. He is present in almost all the frames, evoking Arjun’s lively impatience. It is an act that could have easily succumbed to remain only on the physicality of the character.
However, Abhishek takes us inside him through his controlled demeanor. He blends himself into the narrative, never letting his performance be seen. Ahilya Bamroo compliments him as the daughter of a broken marriage as she embodies the exasperation of being a teenager with ease. At the same time, a sense of proximity with the characters is missing due to the somberness in the performances.
The film begins to feel a bit convoluted in the final act. It doesn’t seem to arrive at the wholesome quietude which it promises to. As the screenplay jumps further in time, its motivations start to become blurry. For instance, in the marathon which Arjun decides to take part in, little seems to create a sense of meaning. Ambiguity begins to seep in. A gentle Taba Chake song sends slow ripples of its moody music. Yet, there’s not much left to feel. Everything becomes all the more lateral.
Film: I Want To Talk
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Johnny Lever, Kristin Goddard
Rating : 2.5/5