'Nirangal Moondru' movie review: The visuals sparkle, the storytelling pales

Nirangal Moondru begins with a storyboard of events that substantiate the existence of chaos theory in life, providing ground for what is to follow. Karthick Naren, in his signature style, paves the way for a brooding hyperlink thriller in three chapters that adds intrigue in every layer as Atharvaa, Rahman, and Dushyanth cross paths on a particular night.

Dushyanth plays a sensitive high school boy who is in love with his teacher Vasanth’s (Rahman) daughter Parvathy (Ammu Abhirami). Her mysterious disappearance leads him to do an investigation along with his friends.

His path crosses with Atharvaa, a budding filmmaker whose ambitions are botched by people from inside the film industry and his own substance abuse. His portions are perhaps the most captivating of the three Nirangal.

Vetri (Atharvaa) is a man driven by rage, who thinks with his heart and not his brain. Most of his scenes are tinted with red and orange, and it is through his eyes that we see the segment, which unfolds like a trippy fever dream. Every time he abuses his body, his out-of-the-body experiences are documented with vivid, bizarre images that are reminiscent of Kuthiraivaal (2021).

But these moments are long-drawn, often sabotaging what the story intended to say. Often, it felt like the makers had tripped on creative bumps from time to time, like in a stunt sequence that employs the reverse chronology technique for no clear reason, disrupting the purpose of the narrative.

However, cinematographer Tijo Tomy exerts command over his craft as the visuals move from one wave and one dimension to another, providing an intense glimpse into the troubled mind of Vetri and his strained relationship with his parents, especially his father Selvam (Sarath Kumar). Jakes Bejoy’s music bubbles through every chapter, with its smart usage of retro music, including some of Ilaiyaraaja’s music, to depict the mood of Vetri and his surroundings.