'Her' movie review: A disjointed film discussing pertinent yet familiar themes

Director Lijin Jose, who made a promising debut in 2012 with Friday, has picked another hyperlink film for his comeback. Her, which streams on ManoramaMAX, revolves around five women from the same city and how their lives intersect on a particular day. Debutant Archana Vasudev’s screenplay gives equal prominence to all these women, but the issues they deal with are not entirely new or unheard of. Particularly in this post-Covid era where there has been an increased interest in telling her stories.

Her begins with Anu (Aishwarya Rajesh), a government job-aspirant, prepping up for her final interview. A cold phone conversation suggests that she is in a messy relationship and her day only gets worse as she steps out for the interview. Through her story, the makers try to highlight the lack of accessible public toilets for women and the discomfort caused by intrusive staring.

We then move on to the story of a film producer-cum-content creator named Reshma (Remya Nambessan). Rather than opting to show the struggles endured by a female entrepreneur, the film unabashedly presents Reshma as a shrewd opportunist, who knows all the dirty tricks in the business.

In a satirical tone, we see Reshma as a producer keen on casting only local actors to save accommodation costs and as a social media celeb, who doesn’t mind faking her personal life for views. It is a relief to see a female protagonist with grey shades, which is also why it’s the most interesting segment in the entire film. Remya Nambessan seems to have had absolute fun playing the character and her spirited performance is one of the standout features of the film.