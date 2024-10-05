'Bhairadevi' movie review: An engaging film that oscillates between ghostly horror and melodrama

Some projects take time to emerge from the shadows, and Bhairadevi, which has long been in the making, offers an exploration of the horror genre through Aghori traditions and malevolent spirits. Given that such narratives are rare, the film still holds attention, particularly through Radhika Kumaraswamy’s portrayal of Bhairadevi—a refreshing female lead-free from romantic entanglements. Yet, there’s a twist lurking beneath the surface.

The film’s strength lies not only in its titular role but also in its compelling plot and well-developed characters. Aravind (Ramesh Aravind) plays a Deputy Commissioner of Police haunted by the ghost of his late wife, who tragically took her own life. The narrative opens with a poignant scene where his young daughter, still grappling with her mother’s death, shares unsettling dreams about a mysterious presence visiting her at night. This supernatural premise weaves together themes of familial grief and lingering mystery.

Aravind’s relationship with his daughter is crafted to evoke empathy, with Lakshmi (Malavika Avinash), the teacher, serving as a crucial bridge. She articulates the child's fears and hints at something ominous lurking in Aravind's car—a detail that raises eyebrows. As he steers through his grief and the unsettling experiences that plague him, his colleague Veerrayya (Rangayana Raghu) recommends seeking help from an Aghori, a practitioner of esoteric rituals.