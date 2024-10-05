'Bhairadevi' movie review: An engaging film that oscillates between ghostly horror and melodrama

Some projects take time to emerge from the shadows, and Bhairadevi, which has long been in the making, offers an exploration of the horror genre through Aghori traditions and malevolent spirits. Given that such narratives are rare, the film still holds attention, particularly through Radhika Kumaraswamy’s portrayal of Bhairadevi—a refreshing female lead-free from romantic entanglements. Yet, there’s a twist lurking beneath the surface.
The film’s strength lies not only in its titular role but also in its compelling plot and well-developed characters. Aravind (Ramesh Aravind) plays a Deputy Commissioner of Police haunted by the ghost of his late wife, who tragically took her own life. The narrative opens with a poignant scene where his young daughter, still grappling with her mother’s death, shares unsettling dreams about a mysterious presence visiting her at night. This supernatural premise weaves together themes of familial grief and lingering mystery.
Aravind’s relationship with his daughter is crafted to evoke empathy, with Lakshmi (Malavika Avinash), the teacher, serving as a crucial bridge. She articulates the child's fears and hints at something ominous lurking in Aravind's car—a detail that raises eyebrows. As he steers through his grief and the unsettling experiences that plague him, his colleague Veerrayya (Rangayana Raghu) recommends seeking help from an Aghori, a practitioner of esoteric rituals.
As the story progresses to Varanasi, a place steeped in spiritual significance, it deepens its exploration of faith and the afterlife. The introduction of veteran actor Shivaram adds cultural depth, while the DCP's inexplicable fears lead him to explore spirituality and liberation within the framework of Hindu rituals.
Visually, the scenes at Manikarnika Ghat evoke thoughts of the eternal cycle of life and death. The chanting of 'Om Namah Shivaya' enhances the atmosphere, especially during the introduction of the Aghori characters. Bhairadevi’s entrance, accompanied by a high-tempo song and vibrant choreography, deserves particular praise for its ability to evoke spiritual fervour, complementing the film’s themes.
Aravind's encounter with the Aghori, who can read one's past through her palm, serves as a metaphor for confronting fears. The DCP seeks the Aghori’s help and embarks on a journey to confront the spectral presence haunting him. As they delve deeper, chilling revelations and dark secrets emerge, challenging their understanding of life, death, and the ties that bind them, leading up to a pivotal mid-interval moment.
In the latter half, the film shifts focus to Bhoomika (Radhika Kumaraswamy in her second role), Shalini’s sister and a guest lecturer in paranormal science whom the DCP is fond of, raising questions about Aravind's commitment to his late wife and his closeness with Bhoomika. While this subplot brings layers of complexity, it also risks diluting the emotional gravity established earlier. The introduction of Chetu (Skanda Ashok), who becomes enamoured with Bhoomika, further adds to the narrative.
Will Aravind find a solution to rid himself of the spectral presence with the help of the Aghori and lay his fears to rest? Bhairadevi holds the key to these mysteries.
While the first half lays a strong foundation, the latter half veers into familiar territory, transforming into a family drama intertwined with ethical implications. This shift occasionally detracts from the horror elements, leading to an ending that feels somewhat anticlimactic. Bhairadevi stands firm in her mission to vanquish evil, yet the film concludes with a sense of ambiguity, leaving viewers questioning the resolution.
Director Shrijai’s film oscillates between ghostly horror and melodrama, merging personal tragedy with broader cultural themes through mantras and shlokas. While it occasionally struggles with pacing and subplot clarity, the film’s emotional core—embodied by Radhika Kumaraswamy—proves captivating. Her character's body language and aura authentically embody the weight of the Aghori, enhanced by a costume designer who has meticulously studied the Aghori look.
Alongside Ramesh Aravind’s versatility, she carries the weight of the narrative, even as supporting characters like Anu Prabhakar and Rangayana Raghu provide moments of levity. Ramesh deftly balances two shades of his character. Skanda also plays a key role. Malavika Avinash and Suchendra Prasad make brief appearances, and Rangayana Raghu injects some humour into the narrative. Additionally, Ravi Shankar’s portrayal of the Aghori leaves a lasting impression, resonating even in his limited screen time.
The two high-energy devotional songs composed by KK Senthil Prasath and the haunting score make the first half a worthwhile watch, allowing Radhika to steal the show. However, it’s worth noting the tendency for filmmakers to set the stage for sequels, often at the expense of a cohesive narrative. The vibrancy and attention to detail in the first half risk being overshadowed by a less satisfying second act. As it draws viewers into a rich weave of grief, love, and the supernatural, the film opens the door to possibilities for future instalments—especially in exploring Bhairadevi’s interactions with other pivotal characters. But for now, Bhairadevi makes for a film worth savouring at least once.Bhairadevi
Director: Shrijai
Cast: Radhika Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Aravind, Rangayana Raghu, Anu Prabhakar, Ravi Shankar, and Skanda Ashok
Rating : 3/5