'Killer Heat' movie review: A mystic mystery

Philippe Lacôte’s Killer Heat is a suspense thriller set on the tranquil island of Crete, Greece. The island’s stunning landscape, with rugged mountains and pristine beaches, creates the perfect setting for this atmospheric mystery. Initially, the film may feel too laid-back for its own good, but as the plot unfolds, it finds its groove, delivering a cohesive, engaging story. Much like its setting, Killer Heat is refreshingly straightforward, avoiding a forced sense of suspense. The mystery unravels at a measured pace, allowing the viewer to savour the journey.
The plot itself may not break new ground, with relatively low stakes, but what makes it work is the absence of unnecessary storytelling shortcuts. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Nick Bali, a private investigator hired to look into the mysterious death of Leo (Richard Madden), the heir of the wealthy Verdakis family.
The film opens with Leo climbing a cliff while Bali narrates the Greek myth of Icarus, the man who flew too close to the sun. Leo soon falls to his death, and the family—except for Leo’s sister-in-law, Penelope (Shailene Woodley)—considers it a tragic accident.
Penelope, however, is convinced otherwise, refusing to trust the local police, claiming her “family owns them”, and that “in Crete, no one goes against the gods”. The film’s integration of Greek metaphors adds a touch of mysticism.
What’s refreshing about Killer Heat is that it doesn’t trick the audience. From the first scene, it’s clear that the culprit isn’t an outsider, but that doesn’t take away from the suspense.
This is as much a howdunit as it is a whodunit. Bali is not just solving a case; he’s also wrestling with his own personal crisis. Flashbacks to his troubled marriage, including his wife’s infidelity, give his character more emotional depth.
These reflective moments add a layer of poignancy, making the final puzzle-solving more satisfying. Bali’s musings on Greece, woven into the narrative, feel like passages from a noir novel, but unlike traditional noir, the film swaps gritty urban streets for the sun-drenched beauty of Crete, making the setting a character in itself.
Woodley’s Penelope, initially seeming like a secondary character, becomes increasingly important as the film progresses. There’s more to Penelope than meets the eye, and Woodley gives a controlled, thoughtful performance that adds weight to the unfolding mystery. In the end, Killer Heat enchants with its beautiful setting, understated storytelling, and a mystery that, though familiar, feels fresh in its execution.