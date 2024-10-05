'Oru Kattil Oru Muri' movie review: An incoherent film that suffers from a lack of focus

Shanavas K Bavakkutty’s latest film, Oru Kattil Oru Muri (OKOM), is a multi-narrative story centred around a bed and its three occupants. The film opens with Rugmangadan (Hakim Shahjahan) waking up in his car, only to spot some goons approaching. He narrowly escapes, only to encounter them again later.

Throughout the film, we see him repeatedly pursued by different sets of goons without delivering any tension. Even though we’re given fragmented details about why these goons are after him, the clumsy exposition fails to engage and the weak writing never takes off, inducing boredom.

Next, we meet Tripura Sundari, popularly known as Akkamma (Poornima Indrajith), the original owner of the bed. She is a Tamil-speaking woman still in love with her estranged husband and is deeply attached to the bed they once shared.

Akkamma keeps on lamenting the loss of her husband and goes gaga about the bed to everyone around her, as though her entire existence revolves around these two things. Unfortunately, none of it registers enough to form a connection.

The current occupant of the bed is Madhumiya (Priyamvada Krishnan), a woman in her late twenties, who is searching for a job and renting a room in Akkamma’s house. The film also explores Madhumiya’s family and her strained relationship with her father. In fact, the only moments where this incoherent film shows some promise are during the depiction of the dysfunctional family dynamics, largely thanks to Shammi Thilakan’s compelling performance as the patriarch in an extended cameo.