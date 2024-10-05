'Swag' movie review: Plenty to admire, little to be awed by

For a story like this to land smoothly, these characters needed to be written more strongly. Hasith Goli saves all his empathy for two characters—Revathi (Meera Jasmine) and Yayathi’s youngest child. With such an expansive narrative, it’s understandably difficult to lay a strong foundation for each character, but we struggle nonetheless to fathom the actions of some of these other characters that keep us emotionally distant from them. For instance, we are never given a reasonable explanation for Bhavabhuti’s disdain for the girl child. Similarly, Ritu Varma’s Anubhuti is a bewildering character, a ‘bad feminist’ in other words. We are introduced to her as an independent, self-reliant woman. Later, at a point, she is also shown as someone who cannot tolerate the idea of living off a man’s earnings. And yet, her feminism is relegated to her own independence and doesn’t translate into empathy for other women. Swag’s preachy energy is rather misplaced and jumbled that way. The film has its heart in the right place but lacks deft vocabulary to articulate its earnestness effectively enough. Vivek Sagar’s music, fortunately, is an energetic companion to a narrative that struggles to find its feet.

In what is undoubtedly the film’s most touching segment, a young boy hailing from an orthodox background yearns to learn classical dance. And while he remains in fear of his father, the love he gets from his sisters nearly makes up for everything else. In a heart-wrenching visual, the sisters take off one of their bangles and gradually pass them on to the brother. More than just the idea of the scene, the image itself leaves quite an impression, especially with the way the camera slowly lingers from one sibling to the next one. We progress only when we help each other and carry the baton forward—it’s all a futile battle for wealth and upholding dated beliefs otherwise.

Which brings us to Sree Vishnu, undoubtedly the biggest strength of this film. While the Mental Madhilo star is clearly having a lot of fun carrying the unique looks and prosthetics of multiple characters, it’s in essaying the part of Bhavabhuti’s twin-sibling where Sree Vishnu truly excels. There is a certain vulnerability that he brings to these parts in the second half that elevate the film and keep us invested in the character, bringing a much-needed poignance to the narrative without making it mawkish. It’s almost a one-man show in these post-interval portions, because after a point, Swag gets too mired up in its own set of rules and conditions, struggling to find the sweet spot between whimsy, drama, and social commentary. It is in Sree Vishnu’s best moments that Swag comes the closest to realising its full potential.

SWAG

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma, Meera Jasmine, Saranya Pradeep, Daksha Nagarkar

Director: Hasith Goli

Rating: 2.5/5