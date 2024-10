In a poignant moment from House of Spoils, chef (Ariana DeBose) sits down with her sous chef, Lucia (Barbie Ferreira), to discuss the treatment of women in male-dominated kitchens. While one shares experiences of bullying, the other recounts being relegated to the ‘cold station’ for months without any ‘real’ kitchen work.

Their conversation highlights the complex challenges women face in testosterone-filled environments, especially as they step out to pursue their dreams. This scene marks the first real connection between the two, and while these appetisers hint at flavourful storytelling, the main course unfortunately arrives cold.

DeBose’s character abandons a prestigious job of seven years to move upstate and run her own kitchen. The film then unfolds as a brooding, slow-burn horror with unsettling imagery—like her prepped ingredients rotting or infested with bugs. The otherwise nourishing food turns into something grotesque, capturing a visceral terror.

House of Spoils leans heavily on overused horror tropes: squeaky windows, lurking ghosts and random falling objects. While effective in parts, the film serves up the same stale scares until the suspense loses its edge.