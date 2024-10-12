'JIGRA' movie review: Alia fails to break out of this rudderless jailbreak-drama

Resting on the able shoulders of Alia Bhatt, cineaste Vasan Bala’s prisonbreak-thriller Jigra starts off simply and efficiently. The film starts with a flashback where Satyabhama Anand aka Satya and her younger brother Ankur (Vedang Raina), as children, experience the trauma of seeing their father jump off a building. Cut to the present. Satya is the house manager and fixer for her affluent, distant relatives. The ones who gave shelter to her and Ankur after they were orphaned.

The relatives call them “family” but Satya knows that she and Ankur are nothing more than “staff”. Alia portrays Satya as a woman who is always holding grief, a storm within. She smiles and softens up only for her brother, the only person she considers family. Vasan, along with writer Debashish Irengbam, lays a novel, solid emotional foundation but it eventually fails to hold up.

Once the jailbreak action begins, the emotional beats are left behind and the film gets lost in the labyrinth of genre cliches, absurd creative liberties and needless cinema references. It jettisons what it held close and becomes clunky. Simple becomes simplistic.

On a business trip to a fictional, island nation of Hanshi Dao, Ankur and his cousin Kabir (Aditya Nanda) are held up by cops for speeding. A cocaine sachet slips out of Kabir’s pocket. He slips off easily, courtesy of his influential parents, who are the self-serving benefactors of Ankur and Satya. Ankur, however, gets the death penalty.

A restless Satya gets on a chartered flight and we see character building as she anxiously stuffs her mouth with everything on the menu. Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath (1990) ominously plays on the in-flight television. Going forward, an otherwise effective scene gets dented when Alia mouths “Ab toh Bachchan hi banna hain (Now, I have to become Bachchan). There seems to be a conscious effort to mould Alia into this new-age “Angry Young Woman.” But, her performance largely remains unidimensional. Vasan too gets excessive with the cinema references.

Two Zanjeer (1973) songs: ‘Chaku Churiya Tej Kara Lo’ and ‘Yaari Hai Imaan Mera’ are employed for pure indulgence. I even picked up on a jail inmate being called Wong Kar-Wai.