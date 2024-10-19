'Murphy' Movie Review: This tale of love and longing gets its frequency right

It is through this instrument that we witness their reflections on key moments across different timelines, including the historical significance of the 1996 Cricket World Cup and Janani's admiration for Sachin Tendulkar. Their conversations reveal a parallel between their lives; Janani's struggles with loneliness mirror David’s own issues. As David learns more about her, he realises that their lives are intricately connected through shared experiences and the haunting presence of Joe (played by Prabhu Mundkur), Janani’s mysterious link to David’s past.

The story takes a darker turn when David learns in detail about Joe's tragic accident, compelling him to confront the notion that small decisions can have profound repercussions—an exploration of the “domino effect.” The metaphor of falling cards symbolises this chain reaction, serving as a reminder of how interconnected lives can lead to unforeseen consequences.

The emotional weight of the story is heightened by Janani’s quiet strength as she expresses her unvoiced feelings about Joe and the bond they shared, raising questions about love, loss, and the regrets that linger when we fail to communicate. Will David and Janani finally connect with the present? How they navigate their relationship leads us to a heartfelt surprise.

In essence, Murphy is a well-crafted story that captures the essence of youthful heartache and the longing to mend what has been broken. With its rich tapestry of characters and the skilful blending of the past and present, the story invites viewers to reflect on their own lives and the invisible threads that connect them to those they’ve loved and lost. The poignant ending leaves us contemplating whether we can indeed go back and change the course of our lives or we must simply learn to live with the choices we've made.

Writer-director BS Pradeep Varma has infused it with key elements, alongside Prabhu Mundkur, who not only stars but also takes credit for the screenplay, dialogues, and song lyrics. Prabhu, with 17 films under his belt, finally gets the opportunity to perform extensively, delivering a neat performance that adeptly captures a wide spectrum of emotions.

Roshini Prakash shines equally bright, infusing her character with depth and authenticity that resonates across time. Her portrayal highlights the enduring themes of love and romance, creating a nostalgic connection that beautifully bridges the two timelines. Ila Veeramalla adds a refreshing touch of romance and friendship, showcasing her talent in the lively dance number 'Mogachi' alongside Prabhu Mundkur.

Veteran actor Dattanna showcases his signature excellence, adding compelling layers to the narrative. Together with the support of Ashwin Rao Pallaki and Mahantesh Hiremath, these performances elevate the film, enriching its emotional landscape and drawing viewers deeper into the story. The melodious music by Arjun Janya and Sylvester Pradeep, complemented by a thematically rich background score by Sylvester and the stunning cinematography by Adarsha R, captures the beauty of Goa while keeping the raw emotions of the lead characters at the forefront. Much of this success is also due to editor Mahesh Togata, who seamlessly weaves together the past and present.

A film like Murphy connects with anyone who has ever grappled with their past while seeking their future, reminding us that the connections we forge can transcend time and urge us to cherish the moments that shape our lives. In the end, Murphy leaves us with a reminder: while we cannot change the past, we have the power to shape our present and future through love, understanding, and the bonds we nurture along the way.

Murphy

Director: BS Pradeep Varma

Cast: Prabhu Mundkur, Roshini Prakash, Ila Veeramalla, Dattatreya

Rating : 3/5