'The Wild Robot' Movie Review: A soul-stirring ode to love, life

What is the most primitive motive of any being on Earth? What drives a mother bird to push her child out of the nest? Survival. A fascinating study in itself, the need for survival has taught animals of all kinds and humans to adapt to the most gruelling forces of nature and the reality of existence.

The Wild Robot opens with a profound scene that professes the philosophy of how all living things must adapt to survive. Ironically, the ‘living thing’ shown here is a robot. As the robot detects an impending gigantic wave while struggling to climb a high cliff, she observes and imitates a crab to reach the surface—an efficient show-don’t-tell strategy that lays the foundation for the rest of the story.

Tales of friendship between robots, humans, and animals are a time-tested classic that often touches upon broader themes like the universal urge to connect with one another, even if the bonding spoken of is between a human and a robot. The Wild Robot claims its space in this genre by weaving an emphatic story about how even an artificial being can override its system to encompass love in between its nuts, bolts, and power cords.

Stuck on an island after a boat capsizes following a typhoon, Rozzum 7134 aka Roz (Lupita Nyong’o) is forced to search for a purpose for her existence with only animals as her company. In many ways, Roz reminds you of Baymax from Big Hero 6. The not-so-hugsy machine soon finds herself accidentally becoming an adoptive mother to a goose.

After an emotional moment, the Rozz asks the baby goose Brightbill (Kit Connor) about its customer satisfaction. Just when you guffaw, you ponder how a topic as complex as ‘purpose’ is translated as ‘task’ and ‘validation’ to ‘customer satisfaction’. Roz becomes the real ‘Wild Robot’ when her task becomes her sole purpose.