'Outside' movie review: Thriller instinct

In Carlo Ledesma’s Outside, Iris (Beauty Gonzalez) narrates a story to her younger son, Lucas (Aiden Tyler Patdu), about an insecure boy who pretends to be attacked by a wolf to gain attention from his parents. The boy is deemed ‘bad’ for doing so.

This moment, coming after a heated argument between Iris and her husband Francis, reflects the growing strain in their marriage.

Outside opens dramatically, with Francis (Sid Lucero) and his family being the few survivors of a zombie outbreak. He takes his wife and their sons, Joshua (Marco Masa) and Lucas, to his family’s farmhouse for safety.

There, Francis finds his father dead by suicide and is forced to kill his mother, who has become a zombie. His decision to keep his abusive father’s gun signals the dark turn the story will take.

Francis is the central figure in this psychological horror, and Ledesma’s writing excels in portraying his transformation from an anxious family man into a tyrant. His dreams, filled with memories of being locked in the farmhouse basement as a child, begin to blend into his waking life, feeding his insecurity.

He burns the family’s escape map, sabotages their van, and insists that the farmhouse is their only safe haven. At one point, he even kills a soldier for food, marking a significant shift in his character.

Iris’s perspective, shared in the film’s pre-climax, suggests that her husband is not inherently evil, but a man desperate for love and validation.

This is supported by earlier scenes, where he views the farmhouse not as protection from zombies, but as a place to keep his wife from leaving him. His growing mistrust and fragile ego only worsen by the discovery of her past infidelity.