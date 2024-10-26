'Pallotty 90s Kids' movie review: A heartwarming tribute to simpler times

Pallotty 90s Kids is a journey back to the simple joys, unfettered friendships, and timeless memories of a quintessential 1990s childhood. Director Jithin Raj’s debut feature, which earned Best Children’s Film at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards, is an ode to growing up in an era where imagination ruled over screens, days revolved around curiosity, outdoor play, and the occasional mischief.

This nostalgic trip, peppered with innocence and wonder, strikes a chord with anyone who feels like they were part of the “last generation” to fully embrace a less complicated world. The film opens with Unni, now a young corporate employee (played by Arjun Ashokan), eagerly purchasing his dream Harley-Davidson in Kochi.

More than just a vehicle, for him, the bike is a symbol of something deep-rooted. As he rides to his hometown, with the beautiful track ‘Kanave’ sung by the award-winning Kapil Kapilan, in the background, memories come flooding back. Soon, we are introduced to Unni’s childhood self (played adorably by Neeraj Krishna) and his elder friend Kannan. The latter is a tenacious and inventive kid played brilliantly by Davinchi Santhosh, whose portrayal won him the Kerala State Award for Best Child Artist.

Set in the rural village of Kulangara, Unni and Kannan’s world takes us back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. Watching Unni and Kannan’s antics, one can’t help but be reminded of the carefree times when television was limited to a single, government-run channel, Doordarshan, and technology was yet to reshape childhood.