'Pallotty 90s Kids' movie review: A heartwarming tribute to simpler times

Pallotty 90s Kids is a journey back to the simple joys, unfettered friendships, and timeless memories of a quintessential 1990s childhood. Director Jithin Raj’s debut feature, which earned Best Children’s Film at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards, is an ode to growing up in an era where imagination ruled over screens, days revolved around curiosity, outdoor play, and the occasional mischief.
This nostalgic trip, peppered with innocence and wonder, strikes a chord with anyone who feels like they were part of the “last generation” to fully embrace a less complicated world. The film opens with Unni, now a young corporate employee (played by Arjun Ashokan), eagerly purchasing his dream Harley-Davidson in Kochi.
More than just a vehicle, for him, the bike is a symbol of something deep-rooted. As he rides to his hometown, with the beautiful track ‘Kanave’ sung by the award-winning Kapil Kapilan, in the background, memories come flooding back. Soon, we are introduced to Unni’s childhood self (played adorably by Neeraj Krishna) and his elder friend Kannan. The latter is a tenacious and inventive kid played brilliantly by Davinchi Santhosh, whose portrayal won him the Kerala State Award for Best Child Artist.
Set in the rural village of Kulangara, Unni and Kannan’s world takes us back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. Watching Unni and Kannan’s antics, one can’t help but be reminded of the carefree times when television was limited to a single, government-run channel, Doordarshan, and technology was yet to reshape childhood.
In their modest households, the boys find happiness in small pleasures, and there’s an unsentimental beauty in watching them find so much joy in a packet of pallotty (candy made of jaggery), their nostalgic equivalent of bubble gum. The film also tenderly explores class distinctions and aspirations without being overtly moralistic. Unni’s family, though modest, is comparatively better off, and he admires Kannan for his resilience, creativity, and sense of adventure.
Kannan, who has lost his father and lives with his mother and grandmother, often forgoes the more affluent aspects of life. He’s disinterested in going to school, preferring instead to build things from scraps—working prototypes of machines and makeshift toys from discarded items. Kannan’s resourcefulness is his own way of engaging with the world, and it is this ability to make the best out of little that makes him Unni’s hero.
The friendship between Unni and Kannan is pure, with no trace of envy or competition—a rarity in today’s world of social pressures. They are each other’s biggest fans, and there is an unspoken understanding that strengthens their bond. Unni’s admiration for Kannan reminds one of how friendships in childhood often grew stronger in adversity.
When one friend had a little extra lunch money, it was shared, and sleepovers didn’t mean comparing gadgets but simply being together, often inventing stories. A thoughtful subplot in the film involves two adult friends, Manjulan (Saiju Kurup) and Biju (Sudhi Koppa), whose bond mirrors Unni and Kannan’s.
Manjulan, inspired by the unwavering companionship of Unni and Kannan, goes through his own coming-of-age, demonstrating the film’s belief that friendship can be a life-long source of growth and transformation. The superb writing by Deepak Vasan, who penned the screenplay and dialogues for Jithin’s story, enhances the narrative’s authenticity. The film’s pacing is beautifully unhurried, aligning with the style of films like Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu (2017), which avoids traditional three-act structures.
Jithin doesn’t rely on dramatic highs and lows but rather presents the narrative in a free-flowing manner, reminiscent of a long walk down memory lane. At a brisk 95 minutes, Pallotty 90s Kids never feels drawn out, balancing simplicity with impact in a way that keeps viewers absorbed, especially those who, like Unni and Kannan, were raised in small towns before technology became the dominant force in children’s lives.
Though some might find the film’s ending overly sentimental and predictable, it complements the journey that precedes it. Davinchi is exceptional as Kannan, deftly balancing vulnerability and resilience, which gives the character emotional depth and believability. His seamless portrayal of Kannan’s confidence and occasional insecurities allows viewers to root for him, as if he were an old friend.
As Unni, Neeraj also shines, with an endearing innocence and honesty that is refreshing to see in child actors. The child artist who plays Subhi—a cheeky kid with a tendency to mimic adult expressions—adds much-needed humour, representing the curious, sometimes naive voice of children who parrot what they hear without fully understanding it.
Manikandan Ayyappa’s background score complements the narrative’s gentle pace, while Sharon Sreenivas’ cinematography captures Kulangara’s lush beauty with panache. The soundtrack and visuals work together to amplify the emotions and innocence within each scene, making the village setting both a physical and emotional landscape for the characters.
For millennials, Pallotty 90s Kids will be more than a film—it’s a nostalgic journey back to a time when rainy days meant splashing in puddles and sailing paper boats, not spending hours indoors with tablets or video games. It reminds us of a childhood shaped by the tangible world rather than screens, where friendships were life’s greatest treasure. Jithin’s debut lovingly captures the timeless moments that defined our youth, without romanticising the past or judging the present. This heartwarming tribute leaves us longing for simpler days, when life was easy, friendships precious, and each day an adventure waiting to unfold.
Film: Pallotty 90s Kids
Director: Jithin Raj
Cast: Davinchi Santhosh, Neeraj Krishna, Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa
Rating: 3.5/5