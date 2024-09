Premised on the famous quote from George Orwell’s Animal Farm, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”, Uglies’ connection with the classic ends there. Ironically, this young adult dystopian sci-fi drama, which champions inner beauty over outward appearance, is undermined by its execution, contradicting the very message it tries to promote.

This adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s novel Uglies, directed by McG, is set in a nameless post-apocalyptic city where body-image issues are pervasive. To become one of the so-called “pretties” and enter the luxurious part of the city, those on the impoverished side, known as “uglies,” must wait until they turn 16. Upon reaching this age, they can undergo cosmetic surgery to become their “prettier” selves and partake in endless celebrations. Unfortunately, Uglies is as superficial as its characters’ obsessions. The story and execution lack depth, with underdeveloped world-building being the greatest flaw in the writing by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor and White Anderson. Why would a city, devastated by the exhaustion of natural resources, fixate on beauty standards, instead of the degeneration of society?

The “turn-16-to-turn-pretty” premise is challenged by two major factors. First, a public announcement in the “pretty” part of the city claims that cosmetic surgery can eliminate the discrimination faced by the human race, implying that issues like colour, ethnicity, race and gender have been resolved. But even assuming that this dystopian world has overcome the notion of discrimination, the film doesn’t provide a compelling reason behind the uglies rejecting the surgery. Tally Youngblood (Joey King), who initially openly lists her body-image issues, abruptly switches sides to join rebel leader David (Keith Powers), who advocates for humans embracing a more natural lifestyle. This transformation is sparked by something as simplistic as a two-minute pep talk from her best friend Shay (Brianne Tju), urging her to love herself as she is.

When a film addresses contemporary political issues in a dystopian setting, it naturally invites us to examine the creators’ political stance. In recent times, the far left has been generally supportive of cosmetic surgery, especially in its advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community. Given this context, one might assume the filmmakers of Uglies lean to the right, particularly with the casting of trans actor Laverne Cox as Dr Cable, the villainous surgeon who oversees cosmetic procedures.