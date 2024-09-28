'Binny and Family' movie review: Pankaj Kapur hits the sweet spot in this tiring drama

What if the melodrama of Baghban (2003) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) is mixed half-heartedly with an Americanised coming-of-age film? That sums up Binny And Family for you. The Ssanjay Tripaathy directorial is tedious and mostly unrewarding.

Set in London, the film revolves around a rebellious teenager, Binny (played by Anjini Dhawan in her film debut), and her conflicted relationship with her parents and grandparents. It could be thought of as a worthy setup to explore the complexities of the generational gap and the shifting of values. However, for the most part, it remains comfortably flavourless.

Take, for instance, the superficial handling of the ‘girl meets boy’ scene early on in the film. Binny is part of a drama club in school, serving as the director of a play. She has a crush on Dhruv (Tai Khan), who keeps calling her ‘Tarantino’ throughout the film. There is no spark in their dynamic, leading to a bunch of awkward scenes that lack chemistry and don’t even establish their characters. When she is invited to Dhruv’s place to discuss the play, they end up talking about the iconic painting, ‘The Son of Man’ by the Belgian surrealist René Magritte.

It hangs rather indifferently on a wall showing a green apple covering the face of a man in a suit. Speaking about the painting, Magritte had said, “Everything we see hides another thing, we always want to see what is hidden by what we see.” What exactly is hiding beneath this scene? Dullness?

The lack of rigour persists even in the emotional graphs of the characters. They are either too loud or instantly submissive. Binny’s grandparents visit her house for two months every year, inviting unwelcoming whines from her. This deepens the clash between Binny and her father, Vinay (Rajesh Kumar), who is also a doting son. Their loud arguments take up space until Binny is forced to budge and agree to share her room with her grandparents.

There is a serious absence of rhythm in the writing where scenes don’t really leave an impact. Most gags are left incomplete. Repetitive scenarios populate the plot, adding little to the character development. Much of it seems like a convoluted attempt in becoming something which it is not. The teenage angst of Binny starts to feel misplaced without the right kind of release, making it seem to come out more from entitlement than suppressed emotions.