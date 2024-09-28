'Cup' movie review: A bland mishmash of sports drama and high school romance

Sports dramas have rarely hit the mark in Malayalam cinema, with a few exceptions such as Sudani from Nigeria (2018), 1983 (2014) and Godha (2017). Unfortunately, debutant Sanju V Samuel’s Cup joins the long list of lacklustre and perfunctory films in this genre. With the tagline ‘Love all play,’ this badminton-centric film opens abruptly, lacking any establishing shots, and begins with a voiceover by Mathew Thomas as Nidhin Baby, also popularly known as Kannan.

As a high school student from a middle-class family in the village of Vellathooval, he expresses his dream of winning the Idukki District Badminton Championship amid a cheering crowd. This line more or less encapsulates the film’s whole plot in a nutshell.

Set around 2020, the film appears to have been shot four or five years ago, as Mathew and Anikha Surendran look noticeably younger than they are now. Even had it been released on time, it would still feel dated, as it follows a formulaic structure, leaving no cliche unturned and offering little to no inventiveness in writing or staging. Kannan’s family consists of his father Babu (Guru Somasundaram), mother Rosly (Thusara Pillai), and elder sister Geethu (Mrinalini Susan George).

We are also introduced to Kannan’s crush, Anna (Riya Shibu), who comes from a seemingly upper-class family and is also skilled at badminton. The issue with Cup is its attempt to be many things at once, ultimately succeeding at none. The numerous redundant subplots contribute little value or originality, recycling familiar tropes without offering anything new.