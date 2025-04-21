Kadeema Movie Review: A tender tale that slips into safe corners

The story follows Market Surya (Chandan N), a street-smart thief often seen navigating shady deals and street brawls. But when he falls in love with Prakruthi (Anoosha Krishna), things take a turn. Raised by elderly guardians who guide him toward change, Surya begins to reform. Just as the story promises emotional depth, the writing leans on safe, predictable turns—the girl exits, a local goon enters, and the underdog finds his moment of redemption. There are layers, but they don’t always land. The emotional moments are often rushed or overwritten. The film does deserve credit for keeping things clean—no double meaning, no cringe—but that alone doesn’t make up for the uneven execution.

Chandan, in his first lead role, approaches his part with earnestness and puts in the effort, especially in the action blocks, but the emotional scenes demand more depth. Anoosha Krishna, with her theatre background, keeps things grounded. Her charm lies in restraint, even though her arc deserved stronger writing. Veterans like Mukhyamantri Chandru and Girija Lokesh bring their usual grace but are given little to chew on. The supporting cast—Shobaraj, V Manohar, Dayanand, and Yash Shetty—do what’s expected, but none of the characters break out from stereotypes. Even Yash Shetty’s late entry feels more like a cameo than a turning point.