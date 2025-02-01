'Oru Jaathi Jaathakam' review: Regressive ‘jokes’ overpower this supposedly progressive film

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Oru Jaathi Jaathakam attempts to convey a progressive message on finding a compatible life partner, but the makers take a terribly bumpy route to drag through to the destination. Why would the supposed progressiveness in the end matter if 3/4th of the film stinks with obnoxious ‘jokes’ that leave a poor aftertaste? The damage is already done.

Vineeth Sreenivasan plays Mambrath Jayesh, a man in his late 30s, who has been desperate to get married for the last eight years. Right from his intro scene where he has a dream of his marriage getting called off, we see Jayesh frustrated and sulking about finding the ‘perfect’ life partner. Settled in Chennai (yes, Vineeth Sreenivasan), Jayesh visits his hometown every week in the hope of finding the right match, but his conditions are so silly that his boss often jokes, “Finding a girl who meets all your conditions is like searching for a dinosaur in the 21st century.”

A proud male chauvinist, Jayesh’s conservative demands, rigid beliefs in horoscopes, and the unrealistic beauty standards he has for a potential bride make it hard to find a suitable match. Here’s a deplorable protagonist with hardly any likeable qualities, but the film’s light-hearted treatment ensures we laugh at him rather than despise him. Vineeth Sreenivasan’s performance is also delightfully over-the-top, with the Thalassery slang adding to the fun. Most of the supporting actors are also capable of handling the quirky slang. Among them, PP Kunhikrishnan’s dialogues and performance work the best.