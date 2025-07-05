Jungle Mangal Movie Review — A forest thriller fueled by strong performances

What’s currently troubling Ammi is her relationship with Praveen (Yash Shetty), a man left jobless by the pandemic. Their short escape into the wilderness, meant to reclaim something lost, instead spirals into a nightmare.



The film’s structure leans on nonlinear storytelling, intercutting present-day tension with glimpses of the past. This back-and-forth approach deepens the emotional stakes but occasionally muddles character motivations. It’s a complex device that reveals crucial truths slowly, sometimes a little too slowly.

A standout antagonist emerges in Babu aka Babanna (Ugramm Manju), a self-proclaimed guardian of the forest. Obsessed with Ammi and bittered by past wounds, Babu operates on a disturbing mix of entitlement and delusion. When Ammi later encounters him alone in the woods, the film’s tone shifts from suspenseful to surreal, hinting at deeper mythical undertones. Babu has many enemies, one of them being Jagga. But ultimately, who falls prey, and how a gun becomes a turning point, form the rest of the story.