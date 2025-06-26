X & Y review: A soulful symphony of birth, belonging and becoming

In Rama Rama Re, Satya examined redemption through a death row escapee. In Ondalla Eradalla, he followed a lost child in a divided world. In X & Y, he goes even further back, to the yearning before life itself. And even when Jeeva finds potential parents, he must ask: Is this the world I want to be born into?

The film’s boldness lies in merging science with humanity. Chromosomes become metaphors. A soul waits in limbo. A smile blooms like a flower. This is cinema, which is surreal, layered, and philosophical.



Brinda Acharya as Krupa is the emotional anchor, poised between restraint and revelation. Satya Prakash as Kreede brings warmth and grounded sincerity. And Jeeva, portrayed by young Atharva Prakash, channels raw innocence and wide-eyed wonder with Chaplin-esque grace.



From the comedic Reddy at Adam & Eve Matrimony to the wise grandfather (Doddanna) of Krupa, orphanage caretakers, and old age home residents, every supporting character are on point, and add to the film’s texture. These characters are not just people; they are symbols of society’s forgotten, waiting, and yearning souls.